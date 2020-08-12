Tulare to shelter all of its homeless by January

“I really want to applaud the council for taking that first step to get something going on this because I can tell you right now, what we’ve been doing isn’t working,” Police Chief Wes Hensley said. “I’m excited to see where this goes and our PD will do everything we can to make that successful.”

The low-barrier shelter would be an aluminum skeleton covered by a high-tension fabric. The fabric is pre-cut to fit and bolt into the metal frame including skylights for natural light during the day. The shelter materials are manufactured by Sprung Structures based in Alberta, Canada. Richard Renard, public sector liaison for the company, said the structures are like plane hangars that can be partitioned into separate rooms. He said large, open floorplans are important for helping the homeless transition from living outdoors.

“A lot of time these folks are living outside and when you put them into something small, they get really antsy and constrained,” Renard said. “When they walk into a structure with an open presence, with skylights, with natural light, it makes them more comfortable.”

Sprung Structures have already been used for similar shelter projects in Fresno, Bakersfield, Los Angeles, San Diego and several others in the United States and Canada. Clevenger said the Tulare project would be over 3,000 square feet and 38 bunk beds, located at least six feet apart, would provide 76 beds now but possibly much more after the pandemic.

Councilmember Carlton Jones was skeptical of the project because he said it was addressing the symptom rather than the cause of homelessness.

“This addresses the homeless but not the issues of what led them to be homeless,” Jones said. “This is just catching rain drops in a bucket … when the buckets are full, you’re pouring them on the leaking roof. I would rather fix the roof.”

Councilmember Terry Sayre said the project is run by Lighthouse Rescue Mission, which already provides wrap around services for mental health and drug addiction. She said most of those living in Tulare parks, such as Centennial Park in her district, are homeless due to a sudden loss of a family member, often the person providing income for the family. The shelter would not only provide them a place to get out of the elements but also a centralized location where social workers, counselors, housing coordinators and job assistance programs can schedule times to meet with them without searching the city.

“The people that come will be those who want to get out of homelessness,” Sayre said. “This shelter will help them get over drug addiction, get services for mental health, help them find jobs and keep them from going back into homelessness.”