Tule Tribe casino will be coming down the mountain

The governor’s signature marks the end of a 20-year journey to bring the Relocation Project Site into trust, which has been widely supported by the community and local governments alike.

“We appreciate all of the support we have received and are proud of our rewarding partnerships with the city of Porterville, Tulare County and the State of California – each of whom were critical in making the relocation project a reality,” Peyron said.

The Tribe will now move forward with obtaining financing to construct the $180 million casino-resort which includes 1,750 gaming machines and double the number of table games and poker tables. The 20,000-square foot complex would include a 250-room hotel and a convention center/entertainment venue and is estimated to create 400 construction jobs and 300 or more full time and part time casino operation jobs. The Tribe has also entered into intergovernmental agreements with Porterville and Tulare County to address any impacts of the Relocation Project and to provide funding for various governmental services. The new casinto is projected for completion in 2021.

“We look forward to what the future holds for our tribe and the surrounding communities,” Peyron shared.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) generally prohibits gaming activities on lands acquired on behalf of a tribe after Oct. 17, 1988. One exception, known as the “Secretarial Determination” or “two-part determination” permits a tribe to conduct gaming off reservation land if it is in the best interest of the tribe and its members and if it is not detrimental to the surrounding community. The first of the two-part determination happened on Oct. 7, 2019 when the assistant secretary for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), part of the Department of Interior, signed a record of decision (ROD) and issued a secretarial determination giving the Tule Tribe its blessing for the relocation.

“The record demonstrates the proposed project will be in the best interest of the Tribe and its members,” wrote Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary of Indian Affairs. “It will increase the available on-reservation water supply, strengthen the tribal government, and create jobs.”

In January, Peyron told the Tulare County Board of Supervisors that moving the casino off the reservation will mean more water for new homes. Currently the Tribe has a moratorium on new housing due to water restrictions, which has caused 300 families to be put on a waiting list for a home. Charles Farmer, director of HR for Eagle Mt. Casino since 2001, said if the casino wasn’t allowed to move, Eagle Mt. would have had to drastically reduce its workforce by one third.

The Economic Impact Analysis estimates the proposed project would generate $103.6 million in new annual revenue, create 1,200 temporary construction jobs, approximately 978 permanent jobs.