Victims to offer statements at Golden State Killer’s sentencing

In late June, DeAngelo admitted his guilt to 62 different rapes, 13 murders and 13 cases of kidnappings in exchange of receiving the death penalty. It’s expected that DeAngelo will receive life in prison instead of death for his crimes that began in 1973 and ended in 1986.

DeAngelo also admitted to more than 161 uncharged crimes related to 61 uncharged victims.

Those crimes included: attempted murder, kidnapping to commit robbery, rape, robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment and criminal threats. The uncharged crimes occurred in Alameda, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Yolo counties.

One of the murders, attempted murders and kidnapping that DeAngelo admitted to was Claude Snelling, a former College of the Sequoias journalism professor. Deputy district attorney David Alavezos spoke early in DeAngelo’s hearing in late June to describe Snelling’s murder on Sept. 11, 1975.

Alavezos noted that DeAngelo was in the process of kidnapping Snelling’s daughter, Beth. Snelling was shot twice by DeAngelo when he came down stairs to confront him. Alavezos said Snelling was shot within a distance of 10 feet. DeAngelo went on to kick Beth three times in the head before running away.

DeAngelo also shot at Visalia police officer Bill McGowen. During a stake out intended to ensnare DeAngelo, who had broken into several homes in the area as the Visalia Ransacker, McGowen confronted him. Alavezos said that DeAngelo shrieked and begged for McGowen not to shoot him before he jumped a fence. DeAngelo turned to McGowen and raised his right hand in the air as if to show that he was surrendering. But he then pulled out a gun with his left hand and shot at McGowen.

The bullet hit McGowen’s flashlight and threw shards into his eye and face.