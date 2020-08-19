District Attorney hires Tulare County’s first human trafficking task force coordinator

Kelly Amend will oversee core task force functions and raise awareness of potential trafficking in the community.

“It takes true collaboration to address the issue of human trafficking in any community and I am honored to be coordinating such a dedicated team committed to using their expertise to see this evil is addressed in Tulare County,” Amend said. “Together we have a greater impact, and I am grateful to be joining leaders who have already taken such a strong stance against this injustice in our community and provided support for victims enduring such horrors. I look forward to continue seeking justice and providing hope for those in modern day slavery.”

The position will focus on coordinating law enforcement and community trainings, raise public awareness, and work with victim service organizations. The position is fully funded by the United States Department of Justice at no cost to the county.

Amend is a graduate of Fresno Pacific University with a BA in Liberal Studies, and spent four years with the Fresno based non-profit Central Valley Justice Coalition working in human trafficking prevention with foster and incarcerated youth. While at CVJC, Amend also developed the organization’s community human trafficking training curriculum. In addition to her non-profit work, Amend has worked and volunteered for organizations focused on free-trade agriculture in Northern Thailand, a key location in human trafficking tourism.