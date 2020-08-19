District Attorney hires Tulare County’s first human trafficking task force coordinator

Kelly Amend is hired as the inaugural Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force coordinator by the DA’s office
VISALIA – Tulare County has been a hot bed and main thoroughfare for human trafficking in the past. While most have been made aware about it, it’s still a problem. And the Tulare County District Attorney’s office continues to take steps toward bringing traffickers to justice.
Last Friday, Aug. 14, the DA’s office announced the hiring of an inaugural coordinator for the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force.
Kelly Amend will oversee core task force functions and raise awareness of potential trafficking in the community.
“It takes true collaboration to address the issue of human trafficking in any community and I am honored to be coordinating such a dedicated team committed to using their expertise to see this evil is addressed in Tulare County,” Amend said. “Together we have a greater impact, and I am grateful to be joining leaders who have already taken such a strong stance against this injustice in our community and provided support for victims enduring such horrors. I look forward to continue seeking justice and providing hope for those in modern day slavery.”
The position will focus on coordinating law enforcement and community trainings, raise public awareness, and work with victim service organizations. The position is fully funded by the United States Department of Justice at no cost to the county.
Amend is a graduate of Fresno Pacific University with a BA in Liberal Studies, and spent four years with the Fresno based non-profit Central Valley Justice Coalition working in human trafficking prevention with foster and incarcerated youth. While at CVJC, Amend also developed the organization’s community human trafficking training curriculum. In addition to her non-profit work, Amend has worked and volunteered for organizations focused on free-trade agriculture in Northern Thailand, a key location in human trafficking tourism.