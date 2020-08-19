Former hospital execs enrich themselves with taxpayer funds

Conflicts of interest

Most of the charges are related to the inherent conflict of interest of Benzeevi, the district’s acting CEO under the contract, taking out loans and applying for loans with taxpayer money without approval from TLHCD’s board of directors.

Beginning in July 2015, HCCA began issuing promissory notes, legal jargon for an IOU, for bills the management company owed to vendors, a practice that continued through July 31, 2017. The 10 notes totaled $10.4 million but were only signed by Benzeevi and were “not voted upon by the board nor made publicly available, and were thus concealed from public scrutiny,” according to the DA. The board did not become aware of the notes until Sept. 27, 2017, when Benzeevi falsely filed a deed of trust on the Evolutions Fitness and Wellness Center listing payments the district owed HCCA for dates matching those of the promissory notes. In other words, Benzeevi executed a contract as the CEO of Tulare Regional with the company that he owns.

On Sept. 28, 2016, a citizens group opposing HCCA and then board members served then hospital board president Dr. Parmod Kumar, a staunch supporter of HCCA, with a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition. In March 2017, the recall of Kumar was scheduled for a special ballot on July 11, 2017. In order to ensure his boss was not recalled, Benzeevi’s bank records show that he hired a consulting firm known as Psy-Group, a former Israeli private intelligence agency specializing in social media manipulation campaigns. The group provided services that included creating web sites, social media pages and pamphlets to spread misinformation about Senovia Gutierrez, who was running to replace Kumar in the recall election.

Benzeevi not only failed to declare the $230,000 campaign contribution, but he also attempted to hide the transactions. According to the DA, bank records show that Benzeevi made three separate payments to a Washington, D.C. contact who took a 3% handling fee before forwarding the funds to a bank in Zurich, Switzerland controlled by Psy-Group’s parent company IOCO Limited.

Kumar was recalled by 80% of voters and Gutierrez was overwhelmingly selected as his replacement with three-quarters of the vote. Knowing that he would soon lose his majority support on the board, as HCCA opponents Kevin Northcraft and Mike Jamaica were elected eight months earlier, Benzeevi, Germany and Greene convinced board members Kumar, Linda Wilbourne and Richard Torres to authorize HCCA to seek a loan of up to $22 million on a 3-2 vote, before Gutierrez was sworn in. The resolution stated the loan would be used for operating expenses, repayment of debt, construction on the tower and “other Hospital purposes” following the rejection of Measure I. When Northcraft and Jamaica asked Benzeevi directly if the money would be used to pay down debt owed to HCCA, Benzeevi was evasive and stated he would explore all options “in the best interest of the hospital.”

As well, Greene, HCCA and the Tulare Regional board’s counsel, refused to recognize Gutierrez as a “certified” member of the TLHCD board, in order to preserve its current management status with the hospital district. During two special board meetings (held on July 25 and Aug. 9) the three newest board members (Northcraft, Jamaica and Gutierrez) voted to rescind HCCA’s authority to seek loans on behalf of the district or spend district money on private lawsuits, such as the one against Dr. Betre, change HCCA’s financial reporting to the board from quarterly to monthly and voted to terminate its contract with Greene’s law firm Baker Hostetler.

HCCA contended that Gutierrez was never certified even though her election to replace the recalled Kumar had been certified by the Tulare County Registrar of Voters. Kumar had asked for a recount despite being recalled with 80% of the vote and despite Gutierrez winning with 76% of vote over Jess Salcido. The recount was completed on Aug. 1, 22 days before the Aug. 23 meeting where HCCA would still not recognize Gutierrez as a board member. HCCA went so far as to cancel the meeting in a post on its web site, stating there was a lack of quorum because Wilbourne had resigned, Torres could not attend and Gutierrez was not an official board member.

At no point did Benzeevi, Germany or Green ever file statements of economic interests or announce publicly their potential to benefit financially from all of these decisions. When state auditor’s requested the forms for these three individuals, the district could not provide and stated HCCA could have taken the forms with it when the district terminated its contract. The auditors’ attempts to contact HCCA were unsuccessful.

Embezzlement

By effectively cancelling the meeting on Aug. 23, it gave HCCA time to finalize a purchase/leaseback agreement with Celtic Leasing in which Benzeevi and Greene allegedly embezzled $3 million from the district. The day that Linda Wilbourne’s resignation from the board took effect, Greene sent her an email with a certificate for the Celtic Leasing agreement to be signed and sent back. After Wilbourne’s resignation later took effect at noon, Greene asked Wilbourne via text to change the effective date and time to 8 a.m. the following day, meaning that she would have still been a sitting board members for that night’s meeting but had not made plans to attend the meeting, canceling the meeting for a lack of quorum.

At the same time, Benzeevi ordered staff at Evolutions to lock the board members out of the meeting room and to call the police regarding a disturbance. When several members of the public showed up, police were again called for a reported disturbance, but the police department did not report one in either case.

Despite the board rescinding HCCA’s authority to sign new loans at the special board meetings, Benzeevi signed the purchase/leaseback agreement with Celtic Leasing, essentially selling Tulare Regional equipment for $3 million and agreed to lease the equipment back at a rate of over $80,000 per month for 36 months, but HCCA never made a single payment. Half a million went to Greene’s law firm, Baker Hostetler, and the remaining $2.4 million went to Benzeevi for debts he claimed he was owed by the district, which at that time was functionally insolvent.

Benzeevi deposited the money into a holding account called Tulare Asset Management, an LLC Benzeevi started on Nov. 9, 2016. Benzeevi is the only signor on the account and the address was listed as Benzeevi’s home address in Visalia. According to the DA’s office, more than $8 million passed through this account including employment lease payments Benzeevi claimed he was never paid. Controller Delbert Bryant told DA investigators that the money transferred into this account was counted as Tulare Regional money even though the hospital district’s staff did not have the ability to access it.

The DA also alleges Benzeevi and Germany embezzled about $3.8 million in U.S. Treasury funds meant for the district as part of a federal program to alleviate the bond burden on taxpayers following the housing crash of 2008. The program, known as Build America Bonds, was created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to provide much-needed funding for state and local governments to subsidize borrowing and buy down interest rates for needed capital projects when city finances were dwindling, according to the U.S. Treasury. The program provided a direct payment of 35% of the district’s interest payment. By not transferring the federal payments to the district on July 14, 2015; March 15, 2016; July 18, 2016; Feb. 17, 2017; and Aug. 14, 2017; taxpayers in the district paid hundreds of thousands of dollars more to repay their bonds.

“Defendants … used their position of trust to carry on their illegal activity in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny,” the DA writes in the complaint.

Benzeevi and Germany followed up the district’s first profitable year in at least three years by convincing the Tulare Regional board to remove the Medical Executive Committee (MEC), the 134 managers in charge of the medical staff at the hospital. The replacement MEC was affiliated with Kumar, who was on the district board and was essentially Benzeevi and Germany’s boss. In January 2016, the former MEC filed a civil suit against Tulare Regional arguing the hospital board violated its own bylaws—and state laws—requiring medical staff to operate as an independent entity of the district to ensure patient care quality, also known as the corporate practice of medicine. As part of the lawsuit, Dr. Abraham Betre filed a declaration exposing the conflict of interest in the board’s action to disassociate with the MEC.

On March 29, 2016, the board authorized a civil suit against Betre for defamation. Judge David Mathias dismissed the lawsuit and awarded Betre attorney fees. Benzeevi, Kumar and Dr. Rebecca Zulim filed an appeal of the dismissal and Benzeevi paid for the $78,000 appellate bond using district funds without board approval. The lawsuit was eventually settled and the MEC was restored in July 2018.

In January 2017, Benzeevi sent an email to Kumar saying Tulare Regional owed HCCA more than $6 million in employee lease payments dating back to the beginning of the contract, which stated the district would pay a 30% premium to HCCA for providing hospital staff based on their salary minus benefits, insurance, commissions, bonuses, taxes, withholding and expenses, otherwise known as net pay. Later that month, the district’s Controller Delbert Bryant testified in Tulare County Superior Court that Benzeevi instructed him to calculate the premium on gross pay instead of net pay.