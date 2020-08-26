CHP officer suffers major injuries in collision on Hwy 99

Tulare woman crashes into parked CHP car on Hwy 99 after letting car drift onto shoulder
TULARE COUNTY – Most California Highway Patrol officers respond to collisions, but sometimes they find themselves the victim of a crash.
Unfortunately, that was the case for one Visalia CHP officer on Saturday Aug. 22. According to a CHP collision report, 26-year-old Tristin Zurita of Tulare was driving a Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Drive, at an unknown speed. Zurita allowed the vehicle to drift onto the west shoulder of highway where a CHP patrol vehicle was parked.
The CHP officer was seated in the patrol car while checking the license plate of the unoccupied vehicle when the Chevrolet crashed into the rear of the patrol car just before midnight. The patrol car was crunched between Zurita’s vehicle and the unoccupied vehicle.
Both Zurita and the officer were transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. Zurita sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident, however the CHP officer whose name is being withheld, suffered major injuries. Zurita was arrested for the incident but the report did not cite the reason for the crash or why she was arrested.
Collision reports
Saturday, Aug. 22
At 11:17 p.m., CHP received a call of a solo vehicle traffic collision on westbound Highway 198 east of Akers Street. According to the collision report, a 31-year-old female, whose name is being withheld pending notification of her family, was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition westbound on the highway, approaching Akers at an unknown speed. For reasons not yet known, she allowed the SUV to drift to the left, off of the roadway and into the dirt center median. The Expedition collided into the guardrail and began to overturn. The driver was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The SUV came to rest in the center median, on top of the guardrail. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. It is believed alcohol was a contributing factor in this collision.
Monday, Aug. 24
At 1:40 a.m., CHP received a call of a solo vehicle collision on Highway 137 west of Road 196. According to the collision report, 39-year-old Martin Sierra of Farmersville was driving a 2008 Acura MDX westbound on highway. Sierra allowed the SUV to veer to the right and leave the paved roadway where the MDX collided into a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection at Road 196. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire department personnel. Following extrication, the driver was transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries. Upon arrival at the hospital, it was determined he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor DUI. The driver was then released to the care of the hospital for treatment.