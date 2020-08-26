CHP officer suffers major injuries in collision on Hwy 99

Tulare woman crashes into parked CHP car on Hwy 99 after letting car drift onto shoulder

TULARE COUNTY – Most California Highway Patrol officers respond to collisions, but sometimes they find themselves the victim of a crash.

Unfortunately, that was the case for one Visalia CHP officer on Saturday Aug. 22. According to a CHP collision report, 26-year-old Tristin Zurita of Tulare was driving a Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Drive, at an unknown speed. Zurita allowed the vehicle to drift onto the west shoulder of highway where a CHP patrol vehicle was parked.

The CHP officer was seated in the patrol car while checking the license plate of the unoccupied vehicle when the Chevrolet crashed into the rear of the patrol car just before midnight. The patrol car was crunched between Zurita’s vehicle and the unoccupied vehicle.

Both Zurita and the officer were transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. Zurita sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident, however the CHP officer whose name is being withheld, suffered major injuries. Zurita was arrested for the incident but the report did not cite the reason for the crash or why she was arrested.