DeAngelo to serve life without parole

In June, DeAngelo pleaded to 13 murders, 13 kidnappings and 62 different rapes. He also admitted to 161 other uncharged crimes relating to 61 uncharged victims, all in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. However, Bowman made it clear that his court thought that death was deserved. But in light of the state’s moratorium on the death penalty, and that inmates have been on death-row for 30 years or more it didn’t seem plausible.

“The court is not saying that Mr. DeAngelo does not deserve to have the death penalty imposed. It merely means the court feels it will never come to pass,” Bowman said. “Mr. DeAngelo will spend the rest of his natural live and ultimately meet his death confined behind the walls of a state penitentiary.”

Before receiving his sentence, DeAngelo made his first public comment in more than two years that extended beyond a “yes,” “no,” “guilty” or “I admit.” Almost entirely in a weakly tone presumed to be an act.

Unknown to the collection of district attorneys, staff, media or victims, everyone anxiously waited to hear what the Golden State Killer would say after he stood up from his wheelchair.

“I’ve listened to all your statements. Each one of them. And I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt,” DeAngelo said after a prolonged pause, and then he sat back down.

Victim statements

In the days leading up to DeAngelo’s sentencing, victims of both charged and uncharged crimes gave their statements. Elizabeth Snelling-Hupp, whose father, Claude Snelling, was shot and killed in her childhood home spoke during the proceedings.

Snelling-Hupp recounted the night she went to bed on Sept. 10, 1975. She was 16 years old and woke up to DeAngelo in her room saying he was going to take her. While actively kidnapping her, Claude came to her rescue and disrupted DeAngelo’s plan. That cost him his life when DeAngelo turned around and shot him twice.

“He then turned the gun on me as I was down on the ground. My only thought was, ‘This is it’ and put my head down, expecting him to kill me. Instead, he started kicking me in the head and face, then ran off down the driveway,” Snelling-Hupp said.

She ran back to her father who was bleeding on the floor and then died en route to the hospital.

“Eventually with God’s help and the love and support of our family, friends, and our church family…we started getting on with our lives,” Snelling-Hupp said. “My mom never worried that the murderer was not caught. She always said he would face judgment from God eventually and turned it over to Him. I started to believe that myself as well and didn’t want to waste my life worrying that he was out there and could come back.”

In December of 1975 DeAngelo attempted to kill Visalia police officer Bill McGowen, who passed 15 years ago. During a stakeout McGowen managed to confront DeAngelo when he was attempting to break into a home.

Lori Mendonca, McGowen’s daughter offered her statement on behalf of the McGowen family. She stated that DeAngelo had every intent to kill McGowen after he caught him in a Visalia backyard. DeAngelo initially tried to escape and jumped a small picket fence. After McGowen shot a warning shot into the ground DeAngelo paced back and forth and pleaded for McGowen not to shoot him.

After putting his right hand in the air, as if to signal he was surrendering, he pulled a gun out from behind him in his left hand.

“My dad had always held his flashlight up and out to the side of his head. The night of the shooting was a dark winter night. When approached by my dad, the defendant fired at the light and the bullet hit the flashlight instead of his intended target,” Mendonca said.