Visalia and Exeter councils appoint new members ahead of Nov. 3

Respectfully Taylor asked Link in November 2019 if he was going to run in 2020.

“I let him know that, if he wasn’t going to run, I would be throwing my name into the hat,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that his involvement in community service began from watching his parents. He noted that his mother would take him to Sister Ursula’s Kitchen, now the Bethlehem Center, and serve food to the less fortunate. Since then he has dedicated his time toward service.

“I have spent many years volunteering in different local organizations. I’ve been an active member of committees, commissions, non-profit boards, a football coach at Redwood High School and various task forces. I love being involved and serving my community has become part of who I am,” Taylor said.

Like anyone walking into an elected position in 2020, the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 is at the top of the agenda. Among taking care of regular city business like first responders and the homeless crisis, Taylor said that COVID-19 will have a massive impact on the city’s budget.

“With the decrease of tax revenue due to COVID-19, the city of Visalia will be faced with some very difficult decisions coming up. I will use my expertise to make sure that Visalia’s future will always remain bright,” Taylor said.

Exeter was finally able to round out their council last week after appointing Justin Mills to District E. The seat was left open by former city councilman Jeremy Petty who stepped down in early June to move to Clovis. David Hails who represents District A was appointed lieu as the only qualified candidate by the election office’s deadline. Barbara Sally, the wife of former councilman Dale Sally Jr., was also the only qualified candidate for her seat representing District B.

While Hails and Sally have spent a fair amount of time on the council, this will be Mills first taste of public life. The Exeter City Council voted 3-0 to at their Aug. 18 meeting to appoint Mills, but not before letting him explain why he would be right for the job.

Mills noted that he has been an Exeterite since his family moved here in seventh grade. He graduated from Exeter High School and “bleeds blue and gold.” He served his country in the Army and now works as a software engineer for the County of Tulare. He said to the council and expressed in his candidacy letter that his experience in the service has given him the ability to make difficult calls.

“[A] skill I gained while serving is the ability to make tough decisions during stressful situations,” Mills states in his letter of interest that he submitted to the city council. “I also learned the dangers of analysis paralysis, where the fear of making a bad decision keeps one form making a decision at all.”

Councilman Frankie Alves who served in the U.S. Navy said that there are tough calls to make for the city at the moment. In particular when it comes to the budget and sales tax measure. He said that increased sales tax revenue will be a turning point to help alter the way the city has operated and offer more projects that have been deferred.

“On the flip side if it doesn’t pass, you’ll be in a pivotal role to play damage control with the rest of us on figuring out how to steer the city in the right direction to stay afloat. I just wanted to give you the heads up of two different things that are in our near future,” Alves said.

Mayor Mary Waterman-Philpot echoed Alves point and said that deferred projects had been left undone for too long.

“Too many things got kicked down the road … And growing hurts, and fixing everything hurts. There’s a lot of pain with it financially and the inconvenience but Exeter is on a really good track and I appreciate you stepping forward and wanting to help us see part of the solution and part of making Exeter even better,” Waterman-Philpot said.

Mills said in his comments to the council that he would not be a councilmember governed by his ego and is more than willing to reach the right solution even it it’s someone else’s idea.

“I think it’s important to listen to all ideas and try to come up with one that is the best. I never walk into a room assuming I have the best answer…nine times out of 10 it’s usually a combination of everyone’s ideas where you can come up with the best course of action,” Mills said.

Farmersville’s election was also decided as the qualified list of candidates came out. Mayor Greg Gomez is reassuming his seat both as mayor and councilman. Vice mayor, Rosa Vasquez decided not to run for another term giving way to Danny Valdovinos.