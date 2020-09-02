Exeter Mural Committee weathers pandemic with projects

In the meantime, Mussen said the committee has been hard at work maintaining the town’s current murals. He said the committee has paid for a special sealant to be sprayed on 20 of the city’s 32 murals with five more planned for when the weather cools off this fall. The sealant protects the murals from the elements giving them more vibrant colors as well as a semi-gloss finish.

“Over the years the sun has taken its toll on many murals,” Mussen said. “We’ve had three or four repainted, a couple retired and replaced over the years, and with this sealant we hope for much longer life for all murals.”

The committee’s next big project will be refurbishing the Orange Harvest mural in Mixter Park before it can be sealed as well. He said the mural has some cracks and rough spots that will need repair before painting. Exeter’s first and largest mural is the only one owned by the city of Exeter, meaning a fundraiser will have to be held before the project can be completed.

“It may take a special fundraising effort to do this, as it’s city owned and as we all know, their finances are a bit tight at this time,” Mussen said.

While there haven’t been any fundraisers, Mussen said people in the community and visitors can still support the mural program by shopping at the Mural Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 119 S. E St. in Exeter. The store is not technically open, but anyone seeing something they like can contact the committee or the chamber to make an appointment for someone to help them.

For questions, email Gary Mussen at [email protected] or the Exeter Chamber of Commerce at [email protected].