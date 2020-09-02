Exeter Mural Committee weathers pandemic with projects

Mural team focuses on protecting town’s outdoor gallery from harsh effects of sunlight
EXETER – The coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of the year’s biggest fundraiser for the Exeter Mural Committee, but the committee continues to do work to protect the city’s outdoor gallery from other threats.
Mural committee chair Gary Mussen said the Garden Party, the annual fundraiser held at Mixter Park in front of the Orange Harvest mural, was originally scheduled for May but had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Without that funding, Mussen said there are no new murals planned but the committee may consider expanding the number of bronze statues in town. Last spring, Exeter By Design, the chamber’s nonprofit foundation, purchased and installed two bronze sculptures in the heart of downtown. A standing bear was placed at the southwest corner of Pine and E streets while a mountain lion on a branch was placed at the northeast corner. The sculptures were part of the chamber’s effort to expand its vision for public art to include three dimensional art as well as two dimensional paintings.
In the meantime, Mussen said the committee has been hard at work maintaining the town’s current murals. He said the committee has paid for a special sealant to be sprayed on 20 of the city’s 32 murals with five more planned for when the weather cools off this fall. The sealant protects the murals from the elements giving them more vibrant colors as well as a semi-gloss finish.
“Over the years the sun has taken its toll on many murals,” Mussen said. “We’ve had three or four repainted, a couple retired and replaced over the years, and with this sealant we hope for much longer life for all murals.”
The committee’s next big project will be refurbishing the Orange Harvest mural in Mixter Park before it can be sealed as well. He said the mural has some cracks and rough spots that will need repair before painting. Exeter’s first and largest mural is the only one owned by the city of Exeter, meaning a fundraiser will have to be held before the project can be completed.
“It may take a special fundraising effort to do this, as it’s city owned and as we all know, their finances are a bit tight at this time,” Mussen said.
While there haven’t been any fundraisers, Mussen said people in the community and visitors can still support the mural program by shopping at the Mural Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 119 S. E St. in Exeter. The store is not technically open, but anyone seeing something they like can contact the committee or the chamber to make an appointment for someone to help them.
For questions, email Gary Mussen at [email protected] or the Exeter Chamber of Commerce at [email protected].