Sheriff and fire department mandate evacuation for SQF Fire

Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said on Sunday, Aug. 30 during an online briefing that there are two task forces on the fire. He explained there are 237 structures at risk within the evacuation area, 155 in Ponderosa, 62 in Cedar Slope and 20 in Pyles Camp. Most of our concern is in Lloyd Meadows in the southwest area of fire. Norman said he is relying on lessons from previous fires to help navigate this one.

“We learned a lot in the 2018 Camp Fire. We lost eight people in that incident. [And] we just had a 30% growth [in the SQF Complex Fire on Sunday],” Norman said.

Don Smith, SQF Complex Fire chief, said the fire is pushing due west and has grown more to the north on both sides of Kern River at Saddle Camp, Chinatown Basin, had 350 acres of fire growth in McNally burn scar on the eastern side.

“You can see very clearly the fire is pushing to the west, to the east and to the south along the Kern River drainage. We fully expect we will see a lot more fire growth,” Smith said.

Smith added that the fire continues to push down against the wind and is following a steep river draining. He said that swirling winds means the fire will continue to grow. According to inciweb.nwcg.gov light winds have kept smoke from the fire trapped in the valley through much of Monday and strong high pressure is expected to build over the region through the week, bringing hot and dry conditions.

Tulare County sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that his department has been working hand-in-hand with their fire counterparts. As of Sunday the department has 11 personnel in Ponderosa and Camp Nelsen going door-to-door and cabin-to-cabin. Now that there is an emergency order Boudreaux said that residents, “do not have a choice to stay back.”

The department is also coordinating efforts to help residents move their animals out of harm’s way.

“Do not leave any animals behind in your cabins thinking they are going to be okay outside. If smoke is dangerous to you, it will be dangerous to your animals,” Boudreaux said. “We don’t want to do an emergency evacuation for animals.”

Currently there are three locations where roadblocks are only allowing people to leave: Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass is blocked; Highway 190 and The County Transfer Station is blocked; and M107 and Mountain Road 50 is blocked.

Lori Wilson, executive director of American Red Cross of Central California said if residents have evacuated and need assistance they should call 1-800-Red-Cross.

“We will set up a temporary evacuation point to start with and there will be health screenings. We ask you to stay in your vehicles. If you are showing signs of COVID we will help you get properly isolated. Service animals are allowed in the shelter,” Wilson said.

Carl Schlobon an Air Resources Board advisor said he was concerned about the air quality in the Kern River Valley. He said air quality at Johnsondale and Kernville are ranging from unhealthy to hazardous.

“Six hours each day is a hazardous level. Geography traps air in the Valley and there is a weather pattern that is holding the air in overnight. This is likely to continue for many more days,” Schlobon said.

He added that anyone living in the Central Valley should avoid venturing outdoors and protect themselves with N95 masks.

“The kind of masks for COVID will not do the trick. Both impact respiratory symptoms, if you have a dry cough or sore throat may be from wildfire smoke, but also symptoms of COVID. Fever, muscle ache or diarrhea, you are likely having symptoms of COVID. Smoke does increase risk for respiratory infection,” Schlobon said.

Incident Commander, Allen Taylor, with California Incident Management Team 12 said the fire is about to reach the Management Action Point, the point where they must make decisions. He said because the fire was coming off the hill and down into the flats the decision was made for the evacuation. He warned that leaving in an organized manner is key.

“Our focus is to keep folks safe. We don’t want bottlenecks on the narrow roads,” Taylor said.