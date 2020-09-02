Single car crash lands driver in hospital

Lindsay resident Marco Vasquez hits power pole, wrought iron fence while not wearing seat belt leading to major injury

TONYVILLE – It’s well known that driving can be dangerous. Even more so when you choose not to wear a seatbelt.

On Friday, Aug. 28 at approximately 6:11 a.m., CHP dispatch received a call of a solo vehicle crash on Road 216, north of Avenue 247 just south of the unincorporated town of Tonyville. Officers from the Visalia area office responded to the scene.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Marco Antonio Vasquez, Jr, 25, from Lindsay, was driving

a 2005 Jaguar sedan northbound on Road 216, north of Avenue 247 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still unknown, Vasquez allowed the Jaguar to travel to the right onto the dirt shoulder and struck a wood utility pole. Due to the violent impact, the utility pole was sheared at the base. The Jaguar continued to travel north along the shoulder where it annihilated a wrought iron fence and struck a second wood utility pole. Vasquez was not wearing a seat belt, and suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to the Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Crews from Southern California Edison responded to the scene to replace the utility poles and restore the power supply to local homes. Road 216, between Avenue 250 and Avenue 247, was closed for the duration of the repair work.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.