State lays out blueprint for safer economy

Some business sectors in Tulare County were permitted to reopen indoor operations effective Monday, Aug. 31, with modifications. These include: hair salons, barbershops, and shopping malls at a maximum of 25% capacity.

As spelled out by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, widespread risk stated that most non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Substantial risk states that some non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Moderate risk states that some business operations are open with modifications. And minimal risk states that most business operations are open with modifications.

In order to advance to a lower risk level, Tulare County must meet the required metrics of the next lower level for two consecutive weeks, reflecting stability in cases; counties can only move one level at a time; and there is a mandatory 21-day wait time between movement of levels. Movement is based upon local epidemiological data of case rates and test positivity rates. State officials will assess local epidemiological data weekly and post updates online every Tuesday.

In order for Tulare County to move down into the substantial risk level they would need to fall between 7 and 4 new cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average. And their positive test rate would have to fall between 5% and 8%, also over a seven-day average. Currently the county is seeing 18.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. And the county shows a 12.6% positivity rate. Both well beyond the range for moving out of the widespread risk level category.

If the county’s new case rate or positivity rate reaches into the moderate risk level category the state said that counties would have to remain in the more stringent category until both meet requirements.

Tulare County public health officer, Karen Haught said that COVID-19 is still very much a problem in the county and that the rates monitored on the new web site are concerning.

“COVID-19 continues to spread widely in Tulare County, and most concerning are our case rates and positivity rates,” shared Dr. Haught. “In order to slow the spread and reduce these metrics, everyone must adhere to the public health guidance and take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Tulare County HHSA stated in a press release the more residents stick to guidelines to reduce the new case and positivity rate the sooner the county can return to portions of normalcy.

“Following the public health recommendations and reducing the number of COVID-19 cases will help Tulare County meet the required thresholds to lift restrictions on businesses and reopen local schools, allowing children to return to the classroom,” the press release stated.

As of late the county’s 14-day new case rate per 100,000 residents has dramatically declined. After hitting a peak of 597.9 cases per 100,000 over 14 days on Aug. 3, the county was at 339.2 on Monday. Aug. 31. The county had its most drastic one day decline on Aug. 24 dropping to 429.2 from 335.2 just the day before.