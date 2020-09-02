Tulare County adds West Nile to list of growing virus concerns

The announcement comes just a month after the Visalia Cemetery announced many of its graveside flower containers had mosquito larvae for the Aedes aegypti, an invasive mosquito that is known to carry and transmit several human diseases including dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika. While these viruses are not currently transmitted in California, they are periodically introduced by international travelers including Mexico. If a large population of Aedes aegypti is established in the area, a single travel associated case of one of these diseases could introduce the virus to local mosquitoes and Tulare County residents could be at risk of becoming infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes, and there is no vaccine or medication to treat the virus. Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms; however, about one in five people will develop a fever with other symptoms.

The St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) is in the same virus family as West Nile Virus. Both viruses are transmitted to humans when bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people infected with SLEV will have few to no symptoms. The most common symptoms are mild, flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, from five to 15 days after being infected. Severe cases can affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and can result in death or long-term disability.

Residents are urged to increase their awareness of potential breeding grounds around their properties. Be on the lookout for homes that are unoccupied or in foreclosure, since many have swimming pools or backyard ponds that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

It is recommended that residents take the following precautions to avoid being bitten, thereby reducing the opportunity for exposure to both West Nile Virus and SLEV:

Use an effective mosquito repellent such as DEET. Always follow label instructions carefully.

Dress in long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Drain standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

Repair or replace door and window screens that have tears or holes.

Horses are also particularly susceptible to infection with West Nile Virus, but there is a vaccine for horses to prevent these diseases, and horse owners should have their horses vaccinated annually and keep vaccinations up to date as a preventive measure.

For more information, visit the California West Nile web site at westnile.ca.gov.