Tulare County gets creative with cooling centers

Various cities are using large retail centers and even a transit system as cooling centers residents

TULARE COUNTY – As arduous heat waves run rampant throughout California, Tulare County residents are chalking it up to another hot summer in the Valley. To help residents stay cool, the county has been forced to get creative with how they’re offering cooling centers amidst the ongoing global pandemic.

Traditionally, county libraries are used as cooling centers. When the heat becomes a major issue for residents, they can head to a cooling center until the temperature dies down. Due to precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19, library buildings have been closed. As a result, a variety of other facilities are being used as cooling centers for residents. Large retail centers such as Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot have stepped up in a few different cities such as Visalia, Porterville, and Dinuba. Dollar General and Family Dollar has stepped up as a resource for residents in smaller cities such as Ivanhoe, Strathmore, and Orosi. In Woodlake, the city hall building lobby is operating as a cooling center. People must wear a mask and should socially distance while in all facilities.