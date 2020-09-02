Wonderful Pistachios gets not so wonderful news

Tulare County Board of Supervisors votes unanimously to deny Wonderful Pistachio’s appeal to revoke ARO Pistachio’s building permits that would allow them to increase their capacity during what is expected to be a record pistachio harvest
VISALIA – Last week the Tulare County Board of Supervisors heard two arguments over their permitting process from competing pistachio farmers. And they unanimously decided that permitting ARO Pistachios to add to their presence on their Terra Bella plant was by the book.
At the Aug. 25 meeting assistant director for the Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA), Aaron Bock, made clear to the board that permits for ARO Pistachios were for three pistachio storage silos with catwalks and stair system. And another permit that allows for up to eight more silos, four dryers, one receiving pit, one pre-cleaner and one wet huller. Wonderful Pistachios is disputing the RMA issued permits from May 20 and June 2 of this year that allowed ARO Pistachios to make those changes effectively expanding their capacity to process pistachios.
Wonderful Pistachio’s counsel, Maria Hoyee, spoke to lay out their case that the permits approved by the county were “illegally issued” to ARO Pistachios, now owned by Touchstone Pistachios.
“Simply stated, ARO does not have the requisite land use approvals to support the issuance of the building permits and the building permits do not comply with the county code,” Hoyee said.
In 1996, ARO was issued a zoning administrative special use permit for 40 acres of an 80-acre site for a pistachio packing facility and was processed through a zoning administrator. Hoyee said that the zoning administrator had authority to approve the 1996 permit because it was a small local facility, with 50% of nuts coming from on site and less than 10 employees on site. And that subsequent permitting for minor modifications should not be left to a zoning administrator.
In Bock’s explanation to the board he said that the building permits Wonderful Pistachio is disputing were found to comply with the previously issued special use permit, an initial study/ negative declaration, subsequent minor modifications from March 2, 2018 and their associated notices of exemption.
Still Hoye argued that the manner in which the permits were issued flew in the face of democratic procedures.
“You cannot delegate more authority than you have. To allow the Zoning Administrator to delegate authority to make modifications that go beyond the limits of his own authority would circumvent the authority of the [Tulare County] Planning Commission and this Board,” Hoye stated.
Hoye went on to argue that ARO Pistachios had forfeited the usefulness of their permit after ceasing the operations they needed the permits for.
Hoye stated that under a condition for the permit that it, “shall automatically expire and become null and void two years after the use for which it was granted is discontinued or abandoned.”
She argued that ARO said in an FDA report that it closed its processing plant from 2004 to 2011. Adding that the Regional Water Quality Control Board said that wastewater discharge ceased in 2002 and was restarted in approximately 2016. And that the Air Board shows no emissions from 2001-2014.
“Clearly special use permit was not in use for over two years. Permit is void by its own terms,” Hoye said.
Bock stated that the county has never found a site abandoned, unless done so by the owner or neighbors for use permit purposes.
“There is no indication in the Google Earth Maps records, or within any RMA files for any requests to make a finding of abandonment / revocation of the use permit,” Bock stated. “The county has always allowed deviations from the original site plan and agricultural setbacks for building permits through the plan check process as long as they are reasonable.”
ARO’s side of things
Wonderful initially argued in a July 14 lawsuit in Tulare County Superior court that the permit were “illegally issued” with a potential record harvest fast approaching. And ARO Pistachio’s co-counsel with Jennifer Hernandez called foul on Wonderful for trying to use the law to gather a competitive advantage.
“This is an effort by a competitor to use this board to overturn an utterly routine processing equipment applications in this county. It is a business competitor tactic. This same competitor has gone to Tulare County Court and now its appeal to you is futile,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez argued that the courts have been consistent on the front of building permit issuance, giving leeway to the expertise of local administrators.
“This is a business dispute. There is a lawsuit between these two parties in Fresno over competitive issues,” Hernandez said. “Even California Supreme Court has said you can’t use the [California Environmental Quality Act] as a tool to advance a competitive interest. But that doesn’t mean you can’t try, and that’s what the Wonderful Co. is attempting to do here.”
Last year in Fresno County Wonderful sued another jurisdiction over permits issued to Touchstone for a new plant in western Fresno County.
As of January of this year, Wonderful was successful in shutting down the construction underway and required Touchstone to go back to the approval stage with the county. The proposed plant with 49, 52-foot-tall silos won’t be operating this year as an effect. Still Touchstone reapplied to Fresno County in June 2020.
In Fresno, Wonderful employed California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) rules to bolster their arguments. The strategy appears clear: block this rival former partner from ramping up production. In that case the county, under a settlement with the Assemi family that owns ARO Pistachios, issued a stop-work order after finding unpermitted construction on the property near Cantua Creek, not far from Interstate 5.
Hernandez went on to state that Wonderful’s argument is several years too late to begin with.
“Statute for limitations are 35 or 60 days, it is not timely to challenge discretionary decisions. We are talking about decisions that are more than two to 10 years old,” Hernandez said.
ARO Pistachios chief of plant operations, Mark Sherrell spoke to the board to note that their Terra Bella plant meets many of the company’s needs.
“The Terra Bella facility meets our long- and short-term needs and we moved forward and executed that sale. We expanded the facility from 25 million to 50 million pounds,” Sherrell said. “We have 130 employees today and 240 in peak harvest mid-September through mid-October.”
ARO Pistachios CEO and founder, Farid Assemi spoke before the close of the hearing and expressed his thoughts on Wonderful Pistachios using CEQA as a tool for their competitive advantage.
“One of most confused and abused laws in our state is CEQA. In 40 years in business, I have never abused this law for competitive advantage,” Assemi said.
Following rebuttals from both attorneys, and a brief closed session for the supervisors, District 1 Board Supervisor Kuyler Crocker asked whether the process ARO went through was different than any other.
“This is nothing new or out of the ordinary for Tulare County,” Bock said.
District 3 Board Supervisor Amy Shuklian said that there is no additional land being taken for the project and asked whether the county had issued any other permits to ARO.
“Wonderful themselves have had quite a few minor modifications themselves. Even the appellant has had this type of permit done,” Bock said.
Chairman of the board, Pete Vander Poel said that he had received several calls on the matter and they were consistently in favor of supporting ARO Pistachios.
Supervisor Dennis Townsend motioned to deny Wonderful’s appeal of ARO’s building permit and Crocker second it before a unanimous vote.