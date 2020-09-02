Wonderful Pistachios gets not so wonderful news

Wonderful Pistachio’s counsel, Maria Hoyee, spoke to lay out their case that the permits approved by the county were “illegally issued” to ARO Pistachios, now owned by Touchstone Pistachios.

“Simply stated, ARO does not have the requisite land use approvals to support the issuance of the building permits and the building permits do not comply with the county code,” Hoyee said.

In 1996, ARO was issued a zoning administrative special use permit for 40 acres of an 80-acre site for a pistachio packing facility and was processed through a zoning administrator. Hoyee said that the zoning administrator had authority to approve the 1996 permit because it was a small local facility, with 50% of nuts coming from on site and less than 10 employees on site. And that subsequent permitting for minor modifications should not be left to a zoning administrator.

In Bock’s explanation to the board he said that the building permits Wonderful Pistachio is disputing were found to comply with the previously issued special use permit, an initial study/ negative declaration, subsequent minor modifications from March 2, 2018 and their associated notices of exemption.

Still Hoye argued that the manner in which the permits were issued flew in the face of democratic procedures.

“You cannot delegate more authority than you have. To allow the Zoning Administrator to delegate authority to make modifications that go beyond the limits of his own authority would circumvent the authority of the [Tulare County] Planning Commission and this Board,” Hoye stated.

Hoye went on to argue that ARO Pistachios had forfeited the usefulness of their permit after ceasing the operations they needed the permits for.

Hoye stated that under a condition for the permit that it, “shall automatically expire and become null and void two years after the use for which it was granted is discontinued or abandoned.”

She argued that ARO said in an FDA report that it closed its processing plant from 2004 to 2011. Adding that the Regional Water Quality Control Board said that wastewater discharge ceased in 2002 and was restarted in approximately 2016. And that the Air Board shows no emissions from 2001-2014.

“Clearly special use permit was not in use for over two years. Permit is void by its own terms,” Hoye said.

Bock stated that the county has never found a site abandoned, unless done so by the owner or neighbors for use permit purposes.

“There is no indication in the Google Earth Maps records, or within any RMA files for any requests to make a finding of abandonment / revocation of the use permit,” Bock stated. “The county has always allowed deviations from the original site plan and agricultural setbacks for building permits through the plan check process as long as they are reasonable.”