Former Synanon compound to become site for vacation rentals

John Elliott, who represents District 1 on the planning commission, said he wanted to add a condition to the project that the history of Synanon be preserved at the site in some way.

“This Synanon thing is an interesting part of history,” Elliott said. “There needs to be some documentation of what was there. When you walk through there, there is no inkling of what went on there and it’s kind of an interesting place.”

Reinhart Hesse, owner of Badger Creek Development, said he was very aware of Synanon and said there is still a mural hanging in the abandoned print shop on the site.

“We want to keep that. It was an interesting time,” Hesse said.

The project was approved on 12 conditions including preservation of any historic or prehistoric discoveries, no construction within 100 feet of Badger Creek, which runs through the property, and to contact the coroner if any human remains are found at the site.

“I don’t think we want to find what might be buried there,” Elliott said in reference to the last condition and the history of Synanon.

Starting rehab

The site currently contains 13 recreational vehicle spaces, four vacation rental units, an office/manager building, private roads, parking areas, five domestic wells, five septic tank/leach line systems, fire hydrants, a water storage tank for fire suppression, three propane tanks, and open land. Trenched utility lines, paved roads and graded building sites are in place.

Some of the structures date back to the Synanon commune, which operated in Badger between the early 1970s and 1990s. Synanon was the first ever self-help drug rehabilitation program and made national headlines in the 1960s as a ground-breaking approach to helping people reach sobriety without the cost of expensive treatment.

The organization was founded by Charles “Chuck” Dederich, Sr. in 1958 in Santa Monica. According to his obituary, Dederich was a recovering alcoholic who made a name for himself speaking at Alcoholics Anonymous events and eventually started attracting his own crowd. When he was arrested for operating a treatment facility without a health license, Dederich became a martyr for Hollywood celebrities who had participated in the Synanon Game, a no-holds barred approach to group therapy where addicts could say anything to humiliate each other to reveal secrets and expose weaknesses so they could be addressed in the open. The only rule of the “game” was no violence, which proved to be a promise the organization’s founder could not keep.