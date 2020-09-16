Deep Creek Cemetery searches for water

For both groups, the issue will likely come down to the costs of the project, which is currently being determined, and who will pay for it. Farmersville city manager Jennifer Gomez roughly estimates that it will cost around $7,000 to make the connection. Even if the city council is able to waive some of the connection costs, they want to be sure that the district would be able afford the monthly utility costs and upkeep.

“[The district] is down to two options: connecting to city water or digging a new well with their own water system which is quite expensive,” Gomez said.

Finances for cemeteries have dwindled in recent years. Since it is an expensive process to bury loved ones, more people are turning to alternative methods such as cremation. According to the Exeter District Cemetery, they won’t have any issues with the utility bills, but are still figuring out what the actual connection costs will look like.