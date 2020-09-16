Exeter to be a haven for Three Rivers wildfire evacuees

And while the Red Cross has been put on standby, temporary evacuation point site manager, John Martinez said he did not expect to get too many Three Rivers evacuees as of Monday afternoon. But the mandatory evacuation order was still recent.

Martinez said if they get any evacuees their role is to help them find shelter in a hotel or motel. He said the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building is not being used as a temporary shelter. He added that the Red Cross does not do this in the form of vouchers.

“Twenty-five years ago we used to use vouchers. People would drive up and pick them up. Now there’s the internet and we just don’t need them anymore,” said Kate Henry, senior disaster program manager for the Central California Red Cross region. “The hard part right now is finding pet-friendly hotels.”

Also at the Red Cross station are a handful of Tulare County social workers ready to connect evacuees with services if need be. Henry said she is happy to be partnering with the county’s staff.

The Castle Fire took a turn west on Saturday night according to fire service. They said a significant fire run that pushed the fire west, began on Saturday and continued through Sunday. As of Monday the fire was 1.5 to 2 miles west of Mountain Home. Fire activity began early on Sunday, with the Jordan Peak Communication Tower being impacted just after midnight.

While not a mandatory evacuation order as of press time on Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that residents in Springville need to be prepared.

“Sheriff Boudreaux has now issued a [voluntary evacuation warning] for Springville,” the press release stated. “This is [not] a mandatory evacuation order. [But] those who live in the Springville area need to be prepared to leave. Those who require more time to evacuate, or who have large animals they need to move, should begin leaving now.”

Tulare County Animal Services also announced over the weekend that they are sheltering large animals in the north and south sides of the county. They asked for those living in the south county to use the Porterville Fairgrounds as animal services has established overflow locations for large animals including a facility with 40 pens and three additional areas where they have pasture land for housing.

For the north county, the Woodlake Fair/Rodeo grounds, located at 19400 Avenue 398, has been identified as the point of entry for large animals being evacuated.

There are volunteers lined up with trailers ready to assist where necessary and animal services has a livestock trailer in the south county and one ready to deploy for north county needs. Additionally, there is a small two-horse trailer at the shelter ready to deploy.

For domestic animals there is the Emergency Response trailer loaded and ready for use in the north or south part of the county. If you have animal sheltering needs, staff can assist with supplies.