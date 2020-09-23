Three Rivers evacuation orders downgraded to a warning

Tulare County Sheriff, Fire departments issue mandatory evacuations for Mineral King, Silver City; downgrade Three Rivers over the weekend
TULARE COUNTY – Communities in the path of the SQF Complex Fire have received their orders to get out of dodge before it’s too late. Three Rivers on the other hand saw a downgrade in their evacuation status.
As of press time on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the SQF Complex Fire has burned 141,600 acres, is 33% contained and taken 184 structures.
On Friday, Sept. 18 Tulare County Sheriff and Fire Departments issued a mandatory evacuation for Silver City and Mineral King. The Red Cross set up temporary evacuation points at the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building and the Porterville College football stadium. Residents with livestock were directed to Woodlake and Porterville.
“As you are able, please evacuate your domestic animals with you. Should you need to evacuate livestock, bring them to either the Woodlake Lions Club Rodeo Grounds or the Porterville Fairgrounds,” a Tulare County Sheriff Department press release stated.
Over the weekend Sheriff Mike Boudreaux downgraded the evacuation order for Three rivers to an “evacuation warning” for only parts of the community. The areas downgraded include:
- Areas of Cherokee Oaks
- Old Three Rivers Road
- Portions of South Fork Drive, north of Conley Bridge (just south of Heidi Drive), including South Forks Estates.
United Way of Tulare County announced over the weekend that fire relief assistance was available at the 211 Tulare County hotline.
“The United Way of Tulare County is encouraging residents to contact 211 Tulare County for services related to temporary housing, animal safe harboring, food, hygiene products, fire information and much more,” a press release stated.
United Way also noted that donations are being accepted online and in person. Monetary donations can be made by texting FIRETC to 41444. Gift cards are also being accepted, preferably in amounts of $25 from stores providing access to both food and closing.
Nonperishable items are also being accepted for donation at the Salvation Army in Tulare and Visalia. Acceptable items include, bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products.
Drop off locations
Salvation Army 559-687-2520
Tulare: Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.); and Wednesday 2 to 5 p.m., at 314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA 93274
Visalia: Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.); and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1501 W. Main St., Visalia, CA 93291
Parenting Network 559-793-2527
Porterville: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. at 770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA 93257
As of 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, the United Way of Tulare County and 211 Tulare County have provided:
119 evacuees placed into 44 hotel rooms and 10 RVs
- Over 2000 meals
- 140–211 calls since Monday, Sept. 14
- 250 boxes of food and water
The Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Health and Human Services also issued a press release telling the community they are available to provide information, assistance and referrals for older adults during the fire.
“Older adults can call 1-800-321-2462 to receive help finding services and resources. Those services include:
- Locate community resources or government benefits
- Find a caregiver to help at home
- Notarize documents
- Complete and understand forms
- Assist with problem resolution
- Connect you with other organizations that can help
Comprehensive assistance is available by phone, by appointment at a community senior center, and through home visits. Open seven days a week community members can call Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may leave a message after hours and your phone call will be returned. You also email your questions to [email protected].