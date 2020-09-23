Three Rivers evacuation orders downgraded to a warning

“The United Way of Tulare County is encouraging residents to contact 211 Tulare County for services related to temporary housing, animal safe harboring, food, hygiene products, fire information and much more,” a press release stated.

United Way also noted that donations are being accepted online and in person. Monetary donations can be made by texting FIRETC to 41444. Gift cards are also being accepted, preferably in amounts of $25 from stores providing access to both food and closing.

Nonperishable items are also being accepted for donation at the Salvation Army in Tulare and Visalia. Acceptable items include, bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products.

Drop off locations

Salvation Army 559-687-2520

Tulare: Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.); and Wednesday 2 to 5 p.m., at 314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA 93274

Visalia: Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.); and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1501 W. Main St., Visalia, CA 93291

Parenting Network 559-793-2527

Porterville: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. at 770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA 93257

As of 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, the United Way of Tulare County and 211 Tulare County have provided:

119 evacuees placed into 44 hotel rooms and 10 RVs

Over 2000 meals

140–211 calls since Monday, Sept. 14

250 boxes of food and water

The Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Health and Human Services also issued a press release telling the community they are available to provide information, assistance and referrals for older adults during the fire.

“Older adults can call 1-800-321-2462 to receive help finding services and resources. Those services include:

Locate community resources or government benefits

Find a caregiver to help at home

Notarize documents

Complete and understand forms

Assist with problem resolution

Connect you with other organizations that can help

Comprehensive assistance is available by phone, by appointment at a community senior center, and through home visits. Open seven days a week community members can call Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may leave a message after hours and your phone call will be returned. You also email your questions to [email protected].