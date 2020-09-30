Drew Phelps picks fight in forum

While viewership on the Facebook Live stream faded after the hotly contested race for the District 1 seat on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, the second half of the forum certainly had more punch as Phelps called out Mathis for mishandling the situation at Tulare hospital in his opening statements.

In 2015, Phelps was part of the Citizens for Hospital Accountability, a grass roots group that helped rally opposition against the hospital’s former management company Healthcare Conglomerates Associates (HCCA), whose executives were charged with more than 40 felonies last month, as well as block the passage of a new bond measure for the hospital’s infamous and unfinished medical tower.

“While saving the hospital from a corrupt management company, my opponent looked the other way and took multiple contributions from them,” Phelps said.

Mathis did receive more than $12,000 in campaign contributions from HCCA, but has since donated most of it to charity. Phelps contends Mathis had an opportunity as early as 2015 to call for a state audit of the hospital’s finances but at that time there were nothing but glowing reports about the hospital’s finances from reputable financial institutions such as Fitch Ratings Agency. The contributions he received also did not stop him from writing a letter on Nov. 7, 2017 in support of auditing the hospital district and its management company, describing HCCA’s leadership as “a long history of questionable activities associated with the management of bond funds.”

Mathis pointed out that fact during the forum, “My opponent likes to draw out Tulare hospital, but fails to mention we did support the audit.”

The hospital board did vote to remove Mathis’ name from a recommendation asking its local state legislators to present their case to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee (JLAC) for an audit of Healthcare Conglomerates Associates, the private company formerly contracted to manage the Tulare Regional Medical Center. The case was brought to the committee by then Sen. Jean Fuller (D-Bakersfield) and ultimately approved her request. The California State Auditor issued its damning report of the former hospital board and its irresponsible contract with HCCA on Oct. 9, 2018.

“Our elected officials could have taken action even beginning in 2015, when nothing was done to help our campaign,” Phelps doubled down. “We had a number of lives lost, money spent and lost.”

Phelps also attacked Mathis for not taking a pay cut after the legislature passed a budget which cut state employees’ pay equal to about two days per month.

“When we tightened our belts there were a number of legislators who made the recommendation at the state,” Phelps said. “My opponent did not make that same request. I would be happy to be one of the first to take that cut.”

Mathis countered by saying the entire Republican caucus asked for their salaries to be cut but only five of 120 state legislators, one senator and four members of the Assembly, have requested pay cuts for themselves and they were all Democrats. Those requests were filed with the California Citizens Compensation Commission, a seven-member board appointed by the Governor “to set the salaries and medical, dental, insurance and other similar benefits of Members of the Legislature and the State’s other elected officials.” The board was established when voters passed Proposition 112 in 1990.

Even if Mathis had sent in the request, the budget would have included his full salary after the commission voted not to change elected officials’ salaries on May 28.