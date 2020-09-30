Pony Express races to help the needy

Family Services of Tulare County helps survivors of various forms of assault and abuse by providing supportive services and resources. They normally don’t do food distributions, but recognized the growing need for their families.

“It’s not a typical activity for Family Services but we feel like with everything going on with stay-at-home orders, isolation can be very dangerous with the populations we serve. So this is an opportunity for us to help our families meet their basic needs and also to make sure we’re staying in connection with our clients,” Meader said.

The August food distribution was the first ever event for the Pony Express. On Sept. 14, they also helped CityServe deliver around 600 dog beds to Valley Oak SPCA. The Pony Express includes five students from the Central Valley ranging in age from 11 to 18 years old: Kendall Zeman (Fresno State), Emily Girard (EUHS), Emily Yanez (Visalia Technical Early College), Sidney Yanez (La Joya Middle School), and Grace Wiseman (St Paul’s School). The horse trailers and trucks are provided by the owner of Sequoia Hills Stables Jenny House along with their trainer Patrice Corbridge and Merritt Wiseman.

Wiseman is on the board of CityServe and helped in the creation of the Pony Express, but it was her daughter Grace who came up with the idea. She says that the group is here to stay and serves as an important way of supporting the community during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s important to give back to the community and utilize the resources you have. It’s a really good lesson for the young riders to start young and learn the importance of giving back to community,” Wiseman said.