Tulare County, hospital rapidly increase testing capacity

But there is some positivity on the horizon when it comes to the county’s positivity rate. On Sept. 21, the positivity rate was 7.7% and below the 8% threshold set by the state for the first time since June. The positivity rate is one of two metrics the state is using to determine if counties like Tulare can move from the purple tier for widespread infection rates into the red tier for substantial infection rates. While the names don’t sound like much of an improvement, moving into the red tier would allow schools to reopen for in-person instruction, restaurants to open indoor dining, churches can reopen with 25% capacity, retail can double their capacity to 50% and we can go back to the movies.

“If the state is adjusting our case rate, we really want to see us getting that testing out,” Lutz said. “Asymptomatic people cannot be refused a test at county sites.”

But the positivity rate only matters if the county can maintain a pace of more than 700 tests each day, meaning Tulare County needs same day testing and an efficient way to reach out to the public. Both of those are central to a contract the Board of Supervisors inked with Kaweah Delta Health Care District yesterday.

At its Sept. 29 meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a $3 million contract with Kaweah Delta Health Care District to expand testing capacity by offering rapid testing at four locations throughout the county. A week before the meeting, Kaweah Delta announced it had opened a new COVID-19 specimen collection site in Central Visalia and begun offering rapid COVID testing to Tulare County residents in Visalia and Exeter.

“We want to significantly improve testing in Tulare County. We may see the positivity rate decrease with increased testing,” said Gary Herbst, chief executive officer of Kaweah Delta.

To improve specimen collection, Kaweah Delta moved its COVID-19 specimen collection site to a 2,000-square-foot building with six patient rooms that can accommodate indoor and outdoor testing at 1645 S. Court St. Collections were previously being conducted on a closed city block in downtown Visalia since April. “The city of Visalia allowed us to use that space for the benefit of this community and for that we will always be grateful,” Herbst said.

Last week, Kaweah Delta made the rapid testing available at its Exeter Health Clinic. In coming weeks, the rapid testing will be available at Kaweah Delta’s Dinuba and Lindsay health clinics, Sequoia Health & Wellness Centers, and Kaweah Delta Urgent Care Centers. To get tested, people can call Kaweah Delta’s free COVID-19 Screening Hotline at 559-624-4110, available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It allows us to do just a swab of the nostril. We no longer have to go deep up into the sinus cavity, so it’s much more comfortable for our patients and it’s a quick result test,” said Herbst, noting that the District purchased 20 analyzers in partnership with the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency using CARES act funds. “While this test itself can be done in 15 minutes, we are expecting to run them in batches throughout the day. Our goal is to process everything same day so you get your results that evening or the next morning.”