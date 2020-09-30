Tulare County Sheriff adopts COVID policy under judge’s orders

Drozd’s ruling in the Eastern District Court in Fresno ordered the Sheriff to complete the plan by Sept. 14 and submit it to the court, both of which happened by the deadline.

“Those procedures have been standard protocol for some time,” Boudreaux said. “The judge’s ruling directed for a written policy versus directives only. The Sheriff’s Office is in compliance with the judge’s procedural formats, but will also place those formats into written policy.”

The ruling was in regards to a class action lawsuit filed on July 29 by the ACLU Foundation of Northern California and the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP on behalf of four inmates who argued Sheriff Boudreaux had a “callous indifference to their health and safety.” Charles Criswell, Levi Johnson, Samuel Camposeco, Adam Ibarra stated in the complaint they were filing the lawsuit to compel the Sheriff to take immediate precautions to prevent a severe spread of COVID-19 that would expose approximately 1,900 incarcerated people to serious illness or death. They claim Boudreaux “flatly refused” a Tulare County judge’s order to begin testing all inmates, refused to force inmates to wear masks and refused their requests to social distancing despite available bed space. The ACLU said when one of the plaintiffs made his own mask, jail officials confiscated it and inmates who developed flu-like symptoms and requested COVID-19 tests were told Tulare County jails don’t conduct them. Based on the positivity rate of the small number of inmates and staff testing in June, the ACLU says there were likely more than 150 positive cases that went undetected.

“The Tulare County sheriff has not only failed to establish and enforce proper policies and protocols to prevent the virus’ spread, he has actively taken steps to prevent incarcerated people from taking simple precautions like donning cloth face coverings,” said Kathleen Guneratne, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU Foundation of Northern California. “What few actions Tulare County has taken in response to COVID-19 have been woefully inadequate, creating conditions that virtually ensure that COVID-19 will spread like wildfire in Tulare County facilities – if it hasn’t already.”

The ACLU also claims the Sheriff “stymied” their efforts to meet confidentially with the plaintiffs about their complaints, a violation of their First, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The ACLU said its investigators witnessed this first-hand.

On May 18 and May 28, Ibarra spoke with an ACLU investigator about his concerns. Not long after the second interview, one of the TCSO sergeants took Ibarra out of his housing unit to ask him about conversations with the ACLU. Ibarra refused to speak with the investigator and was returned to his cell. Since then, Ibarra has not been able to meet confidentially with ACLU staff. Ibarra’s only contact with ACLU attorneys takes place over recorded, non-confidential phone lines. And those conversations are constrained by his limited out-of-cell time.

After writing a letter about his complaints in early June 2020, Camposeco did not schedule another in-person legal visit with ACLU. Camposeco can only write letters or call the ACLU attorneys on a non-confidential line during the brief time he spends outside his cell each day, making it difficult for him to discuss the lack of COVID-19 protocols with his legal representative.

“In response to the decision made by the Eastern District Court, Sheriff Boudreaux respects the court’s process in ensuring fair treatment of all parties involved,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement. “That being said, the information the judge was relying on when making his decision was based on outdated procedures of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.”