Forum reveals TRUTH about undocumented and crime

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County residents are four times more likely to be victimized by a legal resident than an undocumented one.

Those numbers are based on information shared by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department with the Board of Supervisors during its Sept. 29 meeting. CAO Jason Britt presented the Supervisors with information on the number of requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold undocumented inmates at county jails during the county’s annual TRUTH Act forum. Held in compliance with the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act signed into law in 2016, the Sheriff’s Department reported ICE requested detainers on 424 of the 21,062 bookings in 2019. Of those 424 inmates, ICE only took custody of 51 people upon release. The rest included 109 inmates who did not meet the legal requirements for the Sheriff to allow ICE access, 231 who were released from county facilities and 33 inmates were still in custody pending trial or serving their sentences at the end of 2019. The 33 inmates were in custody on charges ranging from murder, serious sex offenses and other serious crimes.