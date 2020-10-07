Tulare County Fair claims drive-thru event a success

Tulare County fair drew 3,500 per day despite the unorthodox drive-thru style, sold 271 animals

TULARE – The only thing certain about 2020 is how uncertain it is. After reviewing the rather unconventional Tulare County Fair this year, it is fair to call it a success.

The 2020 Tulare County Fair successfully celebrated the talents of the community, allowed youth to showcase their livestock and delivered fun fair food. A total of 271 animals were sold in the Dairy Heifer replacement sale and the Junior Livestock Auction, with a total value of $764,000.