Tulare County Fair claims drive-thru event a success

Tulare County fair drew 3,500 per day despite the unorthodox drive-thru style, sold 271 animals
TULARE – The only thing certain about 2020 is how uncertain it is. After reviewing the rather unconventional Tulare County Fair this year, it is fair to call it a success.
The 2020 Tulare County Fair successfully celebrated the talents of the community, allowed youth to showcase their livestock and delivered fun fair food. A total of 271 animals were sold in the Dairy Heifer replacement sale and the Junior Livestock Auction, with a total value of $764,000.
“The youth worked so hard preparing their animals and we are grateful for the buyers who made that hard work pay off,” noted Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair. “Each student deserved to see their projects through to the end.”
The modified version of the Fair attracted 3,500 people per day. The fair was the first drive-thru fair in the state of California. The event offered traditional and new tasty treats, including a bacon churro cheeseburger, along with displays of local art, a dinosaur exhibit, a circus act, antique tractors, live entertainment and more.
“We are grateful to all who helped make this event a success, with a particular thank you to our generous sponsors,” Rizzardo said.
Major sponsors for this year’s fair were Bueno Beverage, Garton Tractor, Inc., KRC Safety, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Quality Machinery Center, ResCom Pest Control, Tulare County Farm Bureau, Stone Chevrolet, United Cold Storage, 9-Iron Bar & Grill, Tulare Golf Course, Quinn Company, Goshen Mounted Police, Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, MPA Construction, Tulare Sales Yard, and Visalia Livestock Market,.
“We launched the modified fair as a way to bring the community together in a positive way,” Rizzardo added. “I think we accomplished that.”