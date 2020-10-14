Board to governor: ‘Stop moving metrics’

District 3 board supervisor Amy Shuklian asked whether the county believes their resolution will make a difference.

“Do we really think the governor will say, ‘sorry Tulare County, yeah I’ll go ahead and change everything back for you guys.’” Shuklian said. “Do we think that’s going to happen or is this just more of a statement.”

Britt responded by saying that a resolution from Tulare County carries more weight than a signed letter like they had sent in the months prior. Tulare County is also sending this resolution at a time where other counties are voicing their concerns to the governor’s office.

“I think the idea is that as more counties continue to demand the stopping of the changing goal posts then that will then bring results. Will our resolution on of its own face bring results, that I don’t know,” Britt said.

Shuklian added that she liked the resolution’s narrative that the county will continue to follow the guidelines but is strongly seeking a greater level of consistency from the state in what they expect. Britt built on his previous point by pointing to the state’s new equity metric is a sign of inconsistency. The board learned two weeks ago that the counties most disadvantaged neighborhoods which are in the lowest quartile of the healthy places index census tracts must remain at or below the next lowest tiers metric. This would be in addition to the overall county meeting the case and positivity rate to move from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier.

“If we would have been under the pre color coded schema…we probably would have been eligible to reopening our economy and more of our schools and etcetera,” Britt said. “But because of the goal posts and because the metrics keep changing…about now adding a health equity metric, although in and of itself may sound like a very good idea it continues to hamper Tulare County’s ability to move through the tiers and reopen more of our economy.”

District 1 board supervisor Kuyler Crocker said the county needed to be on record sending a strong message to the governor in hopes of him cracking under the pressure.

“He’s indicated that when governments and individuals stand together and apply pressure then he is more willing to bend…and even though this action may not have any immediate resolution to our situation I think that the more vocal we can be the more pressure we can build behind him,” Crocker said.

He added that Gov. Newsom had caved on issues before such as beaches. After beaches had been closed for several weeks Newsom relented and allowed them to open. Crocker said pressure is currently building for Newsom to reopen amusement parks and if he reopens them it just lends further evidence that the governor is moving the goal posts based on political pressure.

“Amusement parks and those companies have a tremendous amount of weight. They have a ton of employees. They generate a lot of revenue for this state and for those local jurisdictions,” Crocker said.

Crocker added that hospitalizations have stabilized and the need for auxiliary beds in Porterville have largely been left in the past. “There’s plenty of indications that things are stabilizing and we need to have some more options,” Crocker said.

Chairman and District 2 board supervisor Pete Vander Poel said he thinks the resolutions stands a chance of grasping Newsom’s attention, even if it does not yield direct results.

“If anything we are on record with our feelings and our sentiment here and that’s very important. We may not get him to stand out on the gubernatorial balcony and wave a magic wand and get him to do anything that we have specifically requested directly but I think he can acknowledge what we have put forward and see some changes as a result,” Vander Poel said.