New mobile testing sites are open through October

Tulare County announces popup testing sites for Woodlake, Terra Bella, Lindsay and Farmersville
VISALIA – Testing for COVID-19 is widely available throughout the month of October thanks to several government agencies.
Last week the California Department of Public Health and Tulare County health officials announced the availability of several COVID-19 mobile testing sites to provide community-based testing in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. For the month of October, mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in the communities of Woodlake, Terra Bella, Lindsay and Farmersville.
“In an effort to increase testing in our local communities as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Tulare County, we encourage people experiencing symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to get tested for COVID-19,” Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught stated.
Officials strongly urge everyone to get tested for COVID-19; testing is free and available to anyone. If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed, or believe you have been exposed, to someone who has tested positive for the virus, or you are an essential agriculture worker or health care worker, officials urge you to get tested. COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea and vomiting.
Listed below are the mobile pop-up testing sites available in Tulare County for the month of October:
- Friday, Oct. 16, at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building located at 355 N. Acacia St. in Woodlake. Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointment required. Make an appointment at: projectbaseline.com/covid.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Carl F. Smith Middle School located at 23825 Ave 92 in Terra Bella. Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia Ave. in Lindsay. Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
- Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia Ave. in Lindsay. Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
- Friday, Oct. 23, at the Farmersville City Hall located at 909 W. Visalia Rd. in Farmersville. Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
- Friday, Oct. 23, at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building located at 355 N. Acacia St. in Woodlake. Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointment required. Make an appointment at: projectbaseline.com/covid.
- Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Farmersville City Hall located at 909 W. Visalia Rd. in Farmersville. Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
- Friday, Oct. 30, at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building located at 355 N. Acacia St. in Woodlake. Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointment required. Make an appointment at: projectbaseline.com/covid.
Widespread testing is critical in identifying and isolating those with the virus to prevent further spread, particularly as Tulare County strives to meet the State’s Blueprint for Reopening metrics that enable schools and businesses to safely reopen.
Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can visit www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov for a full list of test collection sites within the county and surrounding areas. The web page also includes an interactive map for residents to find their nearest COVID-19 testing site location.
Residents can also get tested for COVID-19 at any one of Tulare County’s community testing sites powered by OptumServe. Below is a list of OptumServe Community Testing locations in Tulare County and their hours of operation:
- Tulare County Fairgrounds, Building One, located at the corner Martin Luther King Ave. and K Street in Tulare. Open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building, located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba. Open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville. Open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.