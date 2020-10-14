New mobile testing sites are open through October

Tulare County announces popup testing sites for Woodlake, Terra Bella, Lindsay and Farmersville

VISALIA – Testing for COVID-19 is widely available throughout the month of October thanks to several government agencies.

Last week the California Department of Public Health and Tulare County health officials announced the availability of several COVID-19 mobile testing sites to provide community-based testing in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. For the month of October, mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in the communities of Woodlake, Terra Bella, Lindsay and Farmersville.

“In an effort to increase testing in our local communities as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Tulare County, we encourage people experiencing symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to get tested for COVID-19,” Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught stated.

Officials strongly urge everyone to get tested for COVID-19; testing is free and available to anyone. If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed, or believe you have been exposed, to someone who has tested positive for the virus, or you are an essential agriculture worker or health care worker, officials urge you to get tested. COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea and vomiting.