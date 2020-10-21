Exeter Police use grant to pay for cars

The money can be used for a variety of things as long as they are related to public safety. Exeter’s council and police department agreed the best use of the grant would be to complete the purchase of six new police cars to replace cars that had high mileage and then use whatever is left over to help fund 25% of an officer’s salary.

According to an Exeter staff report the council authorized the purchase of these six vehicles at a July 10, 2018 meeting with the expectation that the 2020-2021 fiscal year—the current fiscal year—COPS grant would be he final payment.

“This is essentially the third portion of a spending plan that’s started to replace six vehicles that were desperately needed,” Exeter chief of police John Hall said.

Hall has been advocating for a replacement fund for police vehicles since he was brought on as chief. And he has been a large proponent of using Measure P dollars, the one percent local revenue measure passes in November, to establish a fleet replacement fund.

“We just don’t have the funding currently to replace vehicles on a regular basis,” Hall said.

Exeter city manager Adam Ennis said it has been a goal of his to get the budget to a place where they can replace vehicles on a regular fiscal routine.

“We’re trying to get the budget worked out to replace two vehicles a year. That would put them on a good cycle to get them replaced. Obviously budget concerns out of the general fund are reasons for it. We’re stretching that fund fairly thin trying to cover expenses. So that will be something we are looking at for future budgets,” Ennis said.

At the end of the spring Hall told the council that one car had almost 230,000 miles on it. He said he had “never seen a vehicle with that high of mileage in police service.”