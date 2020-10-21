Feds finally add Tulare County fire to disaster declaration

Those affected by the SQF Complex Fire, which includes the Castle and Shotgun fires in Tulare County, and the Sheep and W-5 Cold Springs fires in Lassen County, as well as the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties were initially denied by the president and FEMA because the damages had not yet been tallied in late September when Governor Gavin Newsom originally requested those counties be added to the designation. While many of the Northern California fires were being wrapped up, fires in the Sequoia and Sierra national forests were still raging. As of press time, the Creek Fire was 61% contained and the SQF Complex Fire was 72% contained.

On Oct. 13, Representatives Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), Devin Nunes (CA-22), both of which represent portions of Tulare County, and Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), the Congressman for Lassen County, sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor in support of California Office of Emergency Services’ (CalOES) request that both Tulare and Lassen Counties be added to the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

“In addition to the physical damage these fires have caused, according to CalOES, they have also significantly impacted unemployment, including disproportionately adversely impacting low-income, elderly, and disabled individuals, in these counties,” the letter stated.

Tulare County was finally added to the list on Oct. 15, three days after Fresno, Madera, Los Angeles, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties were added.

Record fire

While the Creek Fire has received more attention with nearly 1,000 structures destroyed and 71 damaged in the wake of a nearly 350,000-acre wildfire, the SQF Complex Fire has grown into the largest wildfire in Tulare County history. The fire was ignited from a lightning strike in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Aug. 19 and grew to more than 168,000 acres, surpassing the 2002 McNally Fire which burned just over 150,000 acres. As of press time, SQF Complex Fire had destroyed 228 structures and injured 17 people.

If you lost your home or sustained other losses because of the SQF Fire from Aug. 14-Sept. 26, 2020, you may be eligible for federal assistance. FEMA gives eligible survivors financial awards to help them pay for such needs as rent, home repair or replacement; medical, dental or funeral costs and other serious disaster-related expenses.

Insurance is generally the best source of funds to recover from a disaster and FEMA encourages property owners to file a claim with their insurance before applying for disaster assistance. If your insurance doesn’t cover all your serious disaster related expenses, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help fill the gap.

Take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts related to clearing smoke, home repair or other disaster-related needs.

Tulare County residents can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading and using the FEMA app on your smartphone or tablet, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. PDT. The helpline has specialists who speak many different languages. If you use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, provide FEMA the specific number assigned to that service when you register. Deadline to register is Nov. 23. You may also call the helpline for answers to your questions about FEMA assistance and to discuss letters that FEMA may send you.