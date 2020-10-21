Tulare County leads state in newly registered voters

The greatest increase in California is in Tulare County where new registration jumped 33% compared to the 2016 report, adding over 47 thousand new voters. Between 2016 and 2020 Kings County jumped from just 60% of those eligible to 70%, also the highest ever.

Voters had until Oct. 19 to register. Voting began in California on Oct. 5, and this year Secretary of State Alex Padilla urged “more Californians to vote early.”

Valley counties all saw a jump in new voters with Fresno County rising to 79% of those eligible compared to 70% in 2012 and 72% in 2016. In Kern County in 2012 just 65% of eligible voters were registered and 68% in 2016, but now the number has climbed to 78%.

All four Valley counties saw a high percentage of young new voters from ages 17 to 25 years old. All higher than the state average. In Tulare County the number was up to 17% of all voters compared to a 13% average statewide. Kings was 14.5%.

What does this all mean for the ongoing battle between Democrats and Republicans in each battleground? Statewide, Democrats now make up 46.4% of voters compared to 45.2% in 2016. GOP voters dropped from 26.8 % in 2016 to 24.2% in 2020. No Party affiliation category climbed slightly over the latest 4-year period.

Kings County has been a GOP stronghold

You might be surprised that in 1992 Kings County Democrats outnumbered Republicans by 18,739 to 13,494. By 2016 there were 17,000 Democrats to nearly 22,000 GOP and about 8,000 registered No Party.

In Kings as of September 2020 there are over 19,000 Democrats and nearly 23,000 GOP suggesting a gain for Democrats in the past four years. No Party jumped to 11,661 showing the largest gain of all.

In recent years Kings County has been a Republican stronghold with one of the highest percentages of GOP voters—45% as of 2016. Democrats and the GOP switched places in this horse race around 2000.

Now the trend appears to be moving away from the GOP with Democrats and No Party adding up to 54% compared to 40% Republicans in the latest report.