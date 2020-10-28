Costumes won’t scare off COVID-19

Public Health officials urge residents to use alternative means when celebrating Halloween safely this year with these lower-risk activities:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going from house to house

No-contact online or virtual pumpkin carving/costume contests

Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle-based parades, including: o Drive-by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by “judges” who are appropriately physically distanced

Drive-through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and displays

Drive-in events where individuals can receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged, non-perishable treats) or take-away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicles

COVID-19 cases have been seen to spike in Tulare County following holiday gatherings, so to avoid a spike in cases, public health officials are urging residents to cooperate. Following the public health recommendations and reducing the amount of COVID-19 cases will help Tulare County meet the required thresholds for lifting restrictions on businesses and fully reopening local schools, allowing children to return to the classroom.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County, officials strongly urge everyone to practice both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons and to refrain from social gatherings. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing is not possible and while in public settings. In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.