Homelessness increases across the board, virus’ role is uncertain

Point in time in Tulare County

The increases in homelessness in unincorporated Tulare County are staggering with the number of homeless rising by over 100 in two of the last four years. Between 2017 and 2018 the number of homeless in unincorporated Tulare County rose from 666 to 790. Between 2019 and 2020 the number of homeless rose from 814 to 992. As the survey notes that is a 22% increase over 2019, but a 60% increase since 2011. Executive director of the alliance, Machael Smith said that 22% is significant.

“I think it’s a lot when you look at the trend of where we’re going,” Smith said. “It’s a long time for those numbers to go up, and up, and up.”

In 2011 the survey found 620 homeless residents. In 2012 the number decreased to 568, and then decreased again the following year to 551. Homeless started rising again in 2014 to 590, still below the initial 620 from 2011, but not by much. In 2015 the number of homeless surpassed the 2011 number to 636 and dipped once more in 2016 to 631 before entering an ever upward trend.

In this year’s point in time survey, 420 of those interviewed are considered chronically homeless.

Since the coronavirus entered the United States the economy has suffered. Smith guesses that approximately 40% of the new people coming to the alliance for services were affected by the downturn. But she notes that is not a hard number.

As the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance has been working on accomplishing major projects like the 99 Palms permanent housing project in Tulare, and the Sequoia Lodge project currently in escrow, they have not sorted out who is specifically seeking services as a result of COVID-19. Smith said it is likely that people afflicted by the economic downturn didn’t need services for very long.

She said that services have been publicized much more broadly and it is possible someone, or a family, was homeless for two or three months before getting back on their feet.

According to the survey whether a person has been homeless for a year or more is 2 to 1. The alliance discovered that 32% of the county’s homeless were without a home for less than a year, and 68% of the county’s homeless have been without a home for a year or more.

The survey found that 40% of the homeless interviewed were struggling with mental illness; 34% were struggling with a physical disability; 30% are dealing with substance abuse; and 13% are dealing with some sort of developmental condition.

In terms of homeless with or without children, 88% of the homeless interviewed were without children. Homeless with children made up 12%.

By race, the vast majority of unincorporated Tulare County’s homeless are white. Only native Americans and African Americans come close with 6% respectively. Broken down by gender, 60% of homeless in the county are male, and 40% are female.

Homeless in the county vary widely by age. Those under 18 years old make up 7% of the county’s homeless; 18-24 make up 6%; 25-34 make up 16%; 35-44 make up 25%; 45-54 make up 24%; 55-64 make up 18%; and those 65 year and older make up 4%.

Most homeless by city

Visalia’s homeless increase has been eye-popping from 2016 to now, and even 2019 to now. When the Point in Time survey was published in August Visalia’s homeless increased by 14%, increasing their number of homeless residents from 475 to 540. For those, 167 are chronically homeless. Some have suspected that Visalia’s homeless could actually be as high as 1,600 – roughly 1% of the city’s population.