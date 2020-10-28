Tulare County hospitalizes 40 teens between September and October

Youth hospitalizations

“So, we are talking about severe acute mental illness that requires hospitalization…we’ve seen that really spike in the month of September,” Lutz said during an Oct. 6 board of supervisors meeting.

According to Casey Ennis, mental health clinic administrator for the Visalia Adult Integrated Clinic, there were about 33 youth hospitalizations under a 5585—the child version of a 5150. And there have been seven in October.

The vast majority of the 40 hospitalizations over the last two months were among 11- to 18-year-olds. Thankfully they did not have a suicide and haven’t had one all year despite the affects of the pandemic. That in part is due to the diligence of her crisis response team.

Ennis has between 16 and 18 personnel who make up crisis response teams in the northern and southern portions of the county. They respond to both youth and adult crises over mental health. In September they responded to active cases such as children attempting to significantly hurt themselves. They were called out to another situation where someone was locked in a room with a handgun and refused to comply with law enforcement.

The pandemic has been an enigma on mental health. Ennis said that until recently her department was unsure how the policies during the pandemic would impact youth—along with adults for that matter—and now they are beginning to see it.

“Just in general we were waiting to see what the pandemic would do to our youth…and we hadn’t seen anything drastic until September,” Ennis said. “We are definitely concerned about what we’re seeing.”

Obviously, it is easy to point to the pandemic as the root cause. But more specific qualitative data, according to Ennis, points to experiences of significant stress from school issues due to the new distance learning format, isolation from friends and other changes at home.

Mental illness is also harder to identify because of disconnect between students and their teachers during distance learning. Teachers are sometimes the first line of defense when students are acting out and need services. By not going to school students who would otherwise stick out for behavioral issues are not noticed. Parents on the other hand are going through prolonged changes to their life as well.

“A whole lot of families have a whole lot going on. It’s just a compounding challenging issues for our kiddos out there,” Ennis said.

Even in the best of circumstances parents are not necessarily experts on mental health. Parents with children who have struggled with mental health before are more in tune to the ebbs and flows of depression and the symptoms that may develop. Ennis says that other parents are forced to turn to law enforcement when their child is acting out in a violent or dangerous way.