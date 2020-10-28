Woodlake one step closer to new park

“We sent a flyer to every resident in town to get their input, and school teachers have created assignments for students to draw up what their perfect park would be,” community services director Jason Waters said.

This resulted in hundreds of comments, suggestions, and requests about what residents would like to see in the potential new park.

The recurring requests from residents included trails/walking areas, a dog park, skate/BMX park, exercise equipment, gardens/natural landscaping, and sports fields.

A popular location that was recommended was the west side of town, where the city already owns land. A possible location for the park that could provide the requested amenities would be between Naranjo Boulevard and Wutchumna Avenue along Mulberry Street.

These are all ideas that were presented to the board at their Oct. 12 meeting, and nothing has been finalized. The city will continue to conduct public outreach through mid-November and then will gather estimates so they can apply for funding.