Tulare County prepares for flooding in wake of SQF Fire

The biggest threat to property owners now is not fire but water. Reed Schenke, director of the county’s Resource Management Agency (RMA), said the loss of vegetation and soil has left the area below the burn scar of the fire highly susceptible to flash flooding.

“We need community members to be ready to evacuate again in case of flash flooding,” Schenke told the Tulare County Board of Supervisors during an SQF Recovery Task Force presentation at its Oct. 27 meeting. He said Camp Nelsen was particularly vulnerable as it is downhill from the fire and in the drainage of Nelsen Creek.

Schenke said Southern California Edison is chipping wood and leaving it on slopes to help clog flooding during winter storms. He said it is too late in the year for other measures, such as hydroseeding new plants, and instead will be posting more staff in flooding hotspots being identified now.

“This is not a one year, one winter concern,” Schenke said. “This is potentially for the next two or three years.”

Clearing debris

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), in coordination with the county’s Resource Management Agency (RMA) and Environmental Health Division, began phase one of the clean up effort for residences damaged or destroyed by the SQF Complex Fire, at no cost to property owners.

This phase of debris-removal includes the processing and disposal of household hazardous waste and toxic waste on-site at no cost to the property owner. The effort is expected to last three to four weeks, with work taking place Monday–Friday, but is dependent on available daylight, weather conditions, the amount of material to be removed, and other factors. Disposal of hazardous waste ensures the public health of those returning to the area and prepares affected properties for phase two, which involves the more comprehensive removal of debris.

Crews will remove electronic waste, such as: microwave ovens; LCD, plasma, and CRT displays; stereo components; copiers; phones and answering machines; VCRs, DVD/Blu-Ray players, computers, laptops, and routers (home network equipment); and calculators. Crews will also remove household hazardous wastes, including paint; pesticides; aerosol cans; fire extinguishers; pool chemicals; propane cylinders at or less than 30 gallons (e.g., BBQ tanks); intact compressed gas cylinders; ammunition smaller than .50 caliber; batteries; suspected asbestos-containing materials; and fluorescent light ballasts.

Mike Washam, associate director of the county’s Resource Management Agency (RMA), cautioned property owners against starting clean-up efforts on their own because it could make their property ineligible for federal assistance.

“You will still be held to high standards that will have to go through Environmental Health Department,” Washam said. “That could cost $70,000 per parcel on your own. It’s better to get it done for free through our process.”

Washam said County, state, and federal officials are actively working on the phase-two program. More details on phase two, including the required forms to participate in that phase, are expected in the coming days. Individuals with damaged or destroyed properties who have not yet contacted the County via the Local Assistance Center or SQF Complex Hotline are encouraged to do so.

Federal funds

Also this month are two important deadlines for those affected by the wildfire to apply for federal assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is Nov. 23. Washam said 232 homes were damaged or destroyed, with most of them being a complete loss.

Tim Lutz, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), estimated about half of the households affected by the fire do not have insurance. In some instances, FEMA can fill the gap where a survivor’s insurance doesn’t provide coverage for some disaster-related costs, such as those for renting an alternative place to live while a home is rebuilt or repaired, or when coverage has been exhausted and there is still an unmet need. It is important to note that FEMA cannot pay insurance deductibles.