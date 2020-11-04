Tulare Western High School coach arrested for alleged sex with a student

After an immediate investigation, Denney was arrested without incident. He was later transported and booked into Tulare County Jail on said charges. On Oct. 30, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office charged Denney with three counts of oral copulation of a person under 16, three counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object under 18, and one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse, distributing or showing pornography to a minor, contact with a minor for sexual offense, and meeting a minor for lewd purposes. Each count is a felony. If convicted on all charges, Denney faces up to nine years, eight months in prison and sex offender registration.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed between November 2019 and August 2020 against a single minor female victim.

Denney pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Friday, Oct. 30. A Crimes Against Children prosecutor with the DA’s office was present at the hearing and argued against Denney’s release. Ultimately, the judge ordered Denney to be released under supervision by the Tulare County Probation Department. He was released on Monday, Nov. 2 with an ankle monitor, must report to Probation weekly and is banned from social media.

Anyone who may have pertinent information is urged to call Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300 x 2157.