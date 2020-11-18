Christmas to carry on despite COVID-19

Exeter will host a scaled-back version of its treasured tradition, the 29th annual Christmas Open House, Dec. 3, 10 and 17. After meeting with downtown merchants, Exeter Chamber of Commerce executive director Sandy Blankenship said they decided the open house will not include food being served at shops and eateries during the event, and will be limited to 25% capacity.

“The event will look different but those looking for an old-fashioned shopping experience with hometown hospitality will still be able to find it here in Exeter,” Blankenship said.

While Mr. and Mrs. Claus won’t be at Mixter Park this year and the antique fire truck rides will be missed, keep an eye out for Exeter’s newer tradition—the Exeter Grinch, who opened last year’s event plunging a detonator box that lit up downtown with half a million Christmas lights synced to seasonal songs. The purpose of the Grinch Street light show is to raise food and donations for the Exeter Food Closet and is sponsored by Harvest Wealth Group. Help “grow your heart three sizes,” as Exeter’s chamber is giving seasonal shoppers a chance to win $200 in gift certificates at their favorite Exeter shops. To enter, turn in a “passport” to the chamber with stamps from merchants by spending at least $10 at 15 shops before the final event Dec. 17.

Santa Night will look a little different in Lindsay this year, but Officer Adriana Nave and the staff at Lindsay’s department of public safety will host a drive-thru Santa Night at the Lindsay Police Department Dec. 4, starting at 4p.m. Toy giveaways, hot chocolate, candy canes and food vendors will be aplenty but will be delivered to cars, as Nave is asking everyone to stay in their vehicle, keeping COVID precautions in mind. Expect a few road closures around the police department building to make two lines for cars to enter the drive-thru at the police station.

Nave said Lindsay’s annual rib cook-off in November is usually a major fundraiser for buying toys for Santa Night, but because it was canceled due to COVID-19 this year, Lindsay’s police officers are donating their own money to make sure the kids get toys Dec. 4. Nave said they usually serve around 1,000 kids at Santa Night, and she hopes to do the best they can under the circumstances this year.