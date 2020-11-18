Economy rapidly recovering from COVID

The Tulare County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) held its Post-Election Economic Summit last week and welcomed back Chris Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics. In his post-election prognostication, the economist said there are new faces in high places but not much else has changed. He said the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is good news for the country because there is “more of a chance of pulling to the center” from the parties’ extremes and having a vice president from California should improve communication with the state.

“Democrats lost seats in the House and the Senate may remain Republican, so we will have split control over the nation, which means not a lot of changes in public policy,” Thornberg said.

While the top of the ticket went Democratic, California voters pushed back on left wing controls of the economy. Voters denied propositions to increase property taxes, affirmative action and rent control while approving inheritance protections and the rights of independent contractors and their employers.

“The propositions were fascinating,” Thornberg said. “It shows just how out of touch Sacramento is with the population base.”

Sacramento and the Governor’s office predicted a long, drawn out recovery from the pandemic but most of the economy recovered within three months. Thornberg said April through June was the worst quarter in economic history but was followed by the greatest economic growth in history from July through September. The 33% growth rate makes 2020 the deepest and shortest recession in U.S. history and proof the recovery will be ‘V’ shaped and not the ‘U’ shape many predicted. He predicted service sectors will return to normalcy in the second quarter of next year.

“In the face of massive adversity, people and businesses figured it out,” Thornberg said.

The only reason the recovery isn’t complete is spending on service sectors has not bounced back. Unlike spending on goods, which is higher than before the pandemic began, many services such as restaurants and hospitality remain under difficult restrictions or have been shut down completely.

“When it comes to the economy, the long run still matters and COVID is already fading away,” Thornberg said.

Careful not to make any medical or public health statements, Thornberg did say there is economic evidence that getting through the pandemic is not as simple as shutting down the economy. He said European countries had far more restrictive lockdowns than the U.S. and now their outbreaks are relatively worse. The second surge in the U.S. is hitting harder in places that had low cases through the first surge. And in areas like Tulare County, where the case rate has remained high, there are more cases in younger populations with less hospitalizations and a higher rate of recovery.

“Simply locking down may not be the way to deal with this problem,” Thornberg said.

Tulare County’s estimated 20,000 people still seeking work may find Thornberg’s comments puzzling but the economist points out that employment always lags behind in recoveries. Since a peak in unemployment in April, the nation has seen the fastest decline in the unemployment rate ever. He said those who are truly unemployed, meaning there is no job for them to return to, only represent about 2% more than last year’s numbers. The majority of the unemployed were temporary layoffs because the business was closed or has only partially reopened.

“It looks like another year of this before we are out of it completely,” Thornberg said.