Curfew rules become clearer, COVID-19 cases still on the rise

By the numbers

Tulare County’s seven-day average positivity rate per 100,000 people has held steady enough to qualify for moving into the “red tier” indicating substantial spread. The county’s health equity positivity metric has also been good enough to land them in the red tier. What had plagued them for weeks was the adjusted seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people. As of Monday, Nov. 23 that metric stood at 17.6 new cases per 100,000 people and it would need to be less than seven to reach the red tier.

Worse yet has been the new cases from one week to the next. The adjusted seven-day average of new cases grew by 7.6, while the seven-day average positive test rate grew by 1.9 over last week. There were also 209 new cases reported on Monday bringing the total number of cases to have occurred in the county to 19,882. Of those, 18,479 have recovered, and there have been 136 new recoveries reported over the weekend. Tulare County crossed the 300 mark in terms of deaths and reported 304 on Monday.

As of Nov. 17 deaths in skilled nursing facilities related to COVID-19 have reached 119. Nine of them have been between 41 and 64 years old, while 110 of them have been 65 years old or older. Otherwise there have been 181 deaths outside of skilled nursing facilities. Four of those were under the age of 41 years old, 54 were between 41 and 64 years old and 123 were 65 years or older. But those numbers may rise, specifically in skilled nursing facilities.

Tulare County HHSA director Tim Lutz reported to the board of supervisors last Tuesday, Nov. 17 that outbreaks have begun to materialize in three differing skilled nursing facilities. Lutz said that Tulare Nursing and Rehabilitation has had 22 residents and eight staff contract the virus. Sequoia Transitional Care has 10 residents and nine staff with the virus. And Redwood Springs has eight residents and nine staff with the coronavirus.

Lutz said in response to questions from board member Kuyler Crocker that staff has been the one to bring the virus in. He added that it is up to the facilities’ administration to clamp down on transmission, and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols comes entirely from the state. Hospitalizations are not looking great either.

According to Tulare County HHSA’s Monday report there were four more hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, Nov. 21. That brings the total to 67 hospitalizations in the county. Fortunately, 40.2% of the ICU beds are still available. The state target is set at 20% or greater. As far as ventilator availability, HHSA’s Monday report showed the 56.6% of ventilators in the county are still unused.

Tulare County schools that have provided waivers are expected to continue unabated. Lutz said during his presentation that 87 school sites have been given the thumbs up. Twenty-eight other schools have submitted waivers that are currently under review. Dr. Ghaly said during his press conference last week that the state is confident in the COVID protocols in place in schools and doesn’t believe that limiting in-person school instruction is necessary. Unfortunately, it does mean that any hope of returning middle and high schoolers to class has vanished.

September and October were challenging months for students in seventh through twelfth grade. Tulare County’s Mental Health Branch saw 33 mental health hospitalizations for teens in September, and 28 in October. The hospitalizations were startlingly high for the board and Lutz, who said it was triple the average for September, and the trend continued into October. They seem to be coming back down to normal levels. Lutz said last Tuesday that as of Nov. 14 there have been eight youth hospitalizations.

Flouting the rules

In Tulare County it has not just been gatherings that have led to the spread of COVID-19. According to Lutz’s presentation from Nov. 17 it has also been noncompliant businesses who are holding large events. Specifically, he cited weddings and birthdays at larger facilities.

“Unfortunately, some facilities are really not cooperating with public health and flagrantly violating the state guidelines,” Lutz said. “Gyms and restaurants without ABC licenses continue to be problematic for us.”

Supervisor Amy Shuklian used her time for comments to lament the lack of adeherence to public health guidelines by bad actors in the community.

“I know this isn’t going away after the election like so many people said it would. So I’m just wondering when we are going to stop turning a blind eye to the blatant disregard, especially with large group events and what not in the county,” Shuklian stated.

What the new curfew means for the average person is not necessarily as complicated as what it means for businesses. Dr. Ghaly used a common line that had been stated by Gov. Newsom in March that residents can still go out “and walk their dog” after the curfew. And California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray quelled any fears that people would be pulled over if they were out after 10 p.m.

“The mission of the CHP is unchanged. CHP officers will continue to patrol throughout California and use their sound professional judgment to conduct enforcement stops for violations of the law based upon probable cause,” Ray stated in a Thursday evening press release.