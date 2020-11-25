Porterville man arrested for selling malarkey to investors

Brewer had convinced investors he was going to build anaerobic digesters—large machines that use microorganisms to break down biodegradable material, like manure, to produce methane natural gas—on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, as well as elsewhere in California and Idaho.

Brewer never began construction on the digesters. Instead, he used the investors’ money on his personal residence, new vehicles and a property in Montana, where he was arrested earlier this month.

The pull for the investors? Money. The methane produced by the anaerobic digesters turns manure into gas gold. Not only do the digesters produce methane natural gas, but they also generate Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), a market-based instrument that represents the property right to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions achieved through renewable energy generation—both of which can be sold for revenue. RECs are generally purchased by large corporations to promote themselves as being environmentally friendly companies.

The byproducts of the natural gas production are liquid fertilizer and solid compost, both of which could be sold for additional revenue. Construction and operation of anaerobic digesters could also provide various federal and state tax incentives. Brewer told potential investors they would receive the rights to the natural gas, RECs and tax incentives.

Brewer altered a letter he received from a bank to show the bank had committed to lending him up to around $100,000,000 to build anaerobic digesters—the real letter actually stated the bank had not committed to lending any money to Brewer. He sent the letter to prospective investors.