Porterville man arrested for selling malarkey to investors

Porterville man arrested for over $8 million fraud scheme
PORTERVILLE – A years-long fraud scheme came to an end for alleged conman Raymond Brewer, 64, of Porterville. He was arrested on Nov. 12 on a 24-count indictment that included federal wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft charges.
According to court records, since at least March 2014, Brewer used his Tulare-based business CH4 Power, Inc.—CH4 is the elemental symbol for methane—to steal at least $8.7 from investors.
Brewer had convinced investors he was going to build anaerobic digesters—large machines that use microorganisms to break down biodegradable material, like manure, to produce methane natural gas—on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, as well as elsewhere in California and Idaho.
Brewer never began construction on the digesters. Instead, he used the investors’ money on his personal residence, new vehicles and a property in Montana, where he was arrested earlier this month.
The pull for the investors? Money. The methane produced by the anaerobic digesters turns manure into gas gold. Not only do the digesters produce methane natural gas, but they also generate Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), a market-based instrument that represents the property right to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions achieved through renewable energy generation—both of which can be sold for revenue. RECs are generally purchased by large corporations to promote themselves as being environmentally friendly companies.
The byproducts of the natural gas production are liquid fertilizer and solid compost, both of which could be sold for additional revenue. Construction and operation of anaerobic digesters could also provide various federal and state tax incentives. Brewer told potential investors they would receive the rights to the natural gas, RECs and tax incentives.
Brewer altered a letter he received from a bank to show the bank had committed to lending him up to around $100,000,000 to build anaerobic digesters—the real letter actually stated the bank had not committed to lending any money to Brewer. He sent the letter to prospective investors.
Brewer was also responsible for a fake agreement with a company that manufactures and sells lawn, garden and pest control products, falsely claiming the company had agreed to purchase the byproducts generated by the proposed digesters. A week after the falsified agreement was sent to a potential investor, Brewer received $5,000,000 to invest in an anaerobic digester.
Falsified building permits and lease agreements, fake construction schedules and photos, fraudulent invoices and billing statements, and even a tour for investors of an anaerobic digester he did not own, control or have any involvement in—Brewer kept investors fed with lie after lie, even inducing some investors to spend even more money with him, all while using the cash for his own personal use.
Brewer created fake power generation reports to falsely claim the anaerobic digesters had been constructed and were operating, which he sent to investors. He also created fake RECs, which he sent to investors who later resold the fake RECs.
Whenever investors started to catch on, Brewer made refunds with prior investors’ money in an attempt to avoid or settle disputes with investors, enabling him to continue his fraud scheme and delay its discovery.
If convicted of wire fraud, Brewer faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted of money laundering, he faces 10-20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000-$500,000, or twice the amount of funds involved, whichever is greater. If convicted of aggravated identity theft, he faces a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to any other sentence.
The case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph D. Barton and Henry Z. Carbajal III are prosecuting the case.