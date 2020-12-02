Lucky seven puts Harrell over Jones in District 3

“I really had no idea how it was going to turn out…with every registered voter getting a ballot, that changed the whole picture as far as I was concerned,” Harrell said.

Harrell’s win represents a trifecta loss for Jones’ campaign coalition that also included incumbent Greg Nunley and challenger Clara Bernardo. The three candidates supported each other on social media but were unable to win in their respective races. Bernardo only garnered a little more than a third of the vote against incumbent and current mayor Jose Sigala while Nunley only mustered 12% of the vote, good enough for fourth place in a field of five candidates. Patrick Isherwood will replace Nunley on the council after capturing 38% of the vote.

Harrell said after he was up by 50 votes on election night, he told his supporters to “stand down” before prematurely claiming victory. After a couple of weeks watching the lead change by a handful of votes here and there Harrell said he grew tired of watching the numbers.

“I said, there is nothing I can do about it so at this point I’m not going to pay attention to it,” Harrell said about the election results.

Jones said that he was not going to request a recount from the county, and added that he believes in elections and appreciates the job done by the personnel in the elections office.

Because there is not a minimum margin of error that would trigger an automatic recount, Jones would not only have to request one, but also pay for it himself. Jones said that he just purchased a new house, and with the holidays upon us he could not justify spending that sort of money.

Jones said because of the busy fire season this year he was unable to campaign as much as he would have liked. Nonetheless he was happy to see that voter turnout was up.

“I thank all of the people who supported me over the years. I’m going to enjoy my time with my family and always root for Tulare,” Jones said.

In his comments to The Sun-Gazette he did not rule out running for the seat again saying, “Let’s all get to 2024 and we’ll run it back.”

Other city council races

Dinuba City Council will have a new face as Rachel Nerio-Guerrero defeated Joshua Huerta for the Ward 1 seat. Nerio-Guerrero, a self-sufficiency assistant for the county, will replace Emilio Morales on the council, who did not seek re-election after serving several terms. Linda Launer will be back after garnering more than 50% of the vote in a three-way race for the Ward 5 seat.

It was a similar situation in Porterville where longtime council member Virginia Gurrola did not seek re-election. The vacancy was filled by Kellie Carrillo, a community services administrator, who edged out retired lawman Jerry Hall by just 97 votes in a three-way race that also included Josh Sulier. Gurrola had served for two-straight terms on the council from 2012-2020 and had previously served two terms from 1995-2003. Incumbent Martha Flores will return for a second term after defeating challenger Michael Smith for the District 3 seat on the council. Flores captured more than 54% of the vote.