Tulare County names new director of IT

“I am confident that Kennon is an excellent choice for the IT director position,” board chairman Pete Vander Poel said. “His long-term commitment to the County of Tulare, combined with his experience as assistant IT director, his organizational knowledge, and his focus on innovative solutions will greatly benefit Tulare County Information and Communications Technology.”

Kennon is a graduate of California State University Fresno and an IT professional with over 25 years of experience. He has been serving the County of Tulare’s technology needs in various capacities for the past 19 years. He has a deep understanding of enterprise information technology solutions and has acted as technical lead on numerous major IT initiatives within the County. For the last seven years Kennon has focused on leadership and organizational improvement. Kennon was hired on with Tulare County in 2007, holding various positions within the IT department. He was promoted to IT manager in 2014 and IT assistant director in 2018.

“I look forward to working with Kennon in his new role,” CAO Jason T. Britt said. “His experience, leadership ability, and expertise will serve this county well.”

Kennon is a dedicated public servant with a mission to improve the quality of life for all valley residents through the innovative application of technology. Kennon is a father to three daughters and has five grandchildren. He is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.