Tulare County, rest of state see eye-to-eye on Prop. 25

Almost 71% of voters said they wanted a money-based system over the risk-based system. Tulare County District Attorney, Tim Ward, said he believes that people in the county are “fed up” with the revolving door at the jail. He said that families, business owners and law enforcement have all been affected by the quick turnaround of releases. In particular after the pandemic forced courts to rush arraignments to keep jails from overcrowding. Unfortunately, that meant officers all over the county have arrested the same suspect several times.

The DA’s office issued a press release on Nov. 20 stating that half of those released ended up reoffending. The press release states that 100 inmates have been ordered to be released in light of the pandemic.

“While it is a sad fact that half of these inmates released are facing new charges, the real travesty is that about one-third of these repeat offenders are now facing felony charges involving crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, and domestic violence,” Ward said.

Ward told the Tulare County Board of Supervisors in a presentation last month that reoffenders are not out of the norm. According to his presentation, 30% of his annual caseload are from reoffenders. Ward looked on that number as a good sign that there is not a proliferation in criminals in the community.

Ward continued in his Nov. 20 statement to say that while voters said they wanted a money-bail model, zero-dollar bail under COVID will remain for now. However, it is not without some benefits to his prosecutor’s operations.

“Unfortunately, the court notified us…that other emergency provisions will continue, and that no order was given to rescind zero-dollar bail. I do support some modification to court operations which allow parties to appear in court via remote technology, but I have been very vocal about opposing these early release schemes,” Ward said.

All of this is not to say that money-bail alone is without its flaws, and does not necessarily have much to do with public safety. Ward said a good example was the case of Cheyanne Wiley. After driving drunk and colliding with a family that eventually killed two people and left another critically injured, she was able to make bail and walked out of the court house after the weekend.

Ward would prefer the system have a money component paired with a risk assessment. However, an algorithm over whether someone should be released is not the risk assessment Ward has in mind. And neither does the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Coalitions that are normally at odds any other time, came together for SB10’s repeal this November.

California’s three ACLU affiliates opposed SB 10, issuing a joint statement that said, “SB10 is not the model for pretrial justice and racial equity that California should strive for.”

The statement called for new legislation to, “address racial bias in risk assessment tools.” ACLU of Northern California executive director Abdi Soltani said the group would not, however, align with bail bond businesses to overturn SB10.

“Make no mistake, the bail industry is not interested in equal justice or equal protection under the law, they are seeking to turn back the clock to protect their bottom line,” Soltani said.

Local bail bond companies were unable to be reached in time for this article.

Prop. 17

Where California and Tulare County were nearly in lockstep over Proposition 20, they could not be any more opposite over Proposition 17. The constitutional amendment to allow people on parole for felony convictions to vote in the state passed overall by a margin of 58.6% to 41.4%. Locally it failed by almost the same margin, 58.87% of voters said no, while 41.13% of voters said yes.

The affirmative vote statewide lifts the restrictions that people with felonies on parole to complete their sentence before they can vote. However, people who are imprisoned still cannot vote.