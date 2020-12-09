Grove aims to stifle 2035 emission-free cars plan

Bakersfield republican urges voter base to sign petition in favor of oil and gas industry
TULARE COUNTY – In hopes to stifle Governor Gavin Newsom’s pledge to phase out gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035, California State Senator Shannon Grove has urged her constituents to sign a petition to the governor urging him to reconsider the value of gas and oil companies.
The petition from the 16th district republican senator reads as follows:
“Governor Newsom, we urge you to protect quality careers and vital tax funding while ensuring Californians have access to affordable and reliable energy. By prioritizing locally-produced energy that is generated under the toughest environmental protections on the planet, you can maintain California’s climate leadership and protect our economy.”
The governor’s Sept. 23 executive order requires all new cars sold to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035, through the California Air Resources Board phasing out gas-powered cars and trucks, as well as requiring heavy-duty trucks to be zero-emission by 2045 where possible.
“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom. “For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. Californians shouldn’t have to worry if our cars are giving our kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse—and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”
Though not through executive action, Newsom also called upon the Legislature to ban fracking—an oil extraction method via injecting pressurized liquid into the ground to force open fissures, controversial for its potential to poison ground and surface water—a tinderbox topic for politicians.
In her letter, Grove claimed the oil and gas industry is being “attacked under the guise of building a cleaner future.”
“Plans to shut down California oil and gas production would just result in a loss of tax revenue for our cities and counties, loss of jobs for our families, and increased reliance on oil from foreign regimes that have little to no regard for the environment,” Grove said.
As of November, the state’s Employment Development Department has natural resources, mining and construction accounting for 24,300 or 7.9% of jobs in Kern County, a substantial swath of Grove’s 16th district.
Jon Klassen, director of air quality science and planning at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, said that through looking at their emissions inventory—an estimate of all of the emissions from different types of sources across the valley—they can get a picture of how big the carbon footprint is in the valley from vehicle emissions.
“Looking specifically at NOx (nitrogen oxides), which is a really key pollutant for us as far as getting reductions in NOx, that can do a lot of good to help improve ozone and PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) air quality across the valley,” Klassen said. “Specifically about 55% of the NOx in the valley right now is from mobile sources.”
Klassen said the biggest chunk of that comes from heavy diesel trucks, accounting for 45% of the 55% total. The remaining 10% comes from gas passenger vehicles.
“If that is successful, and it does happen where all gas-powered vehicles are phased out and it’s all electric, that 10% could be gone in the future, which will make a pretty big drop in the total NOx emissions across the valley.”
Klassen noted that during the first coronavirus shutdown from March to June, the Air District saw about a 45% decrease in traffic from passenger vehicles, and a 25% decrease in heavy-duty truck traffic. He said those numbers correlated to a 10% to 15% drop in Ozone, and a 15% to 20% decrease in nitrogen dioxide emissions in the valley compared to 2019.
“As we got later into the summer, traffic started to pick up again, things were changing, opening up a little bit more,” Klassen said. “We saw that different kind of close that gap a little bit, but we did see a pretty big difference early in the spring and early summer through that period.”
Residents of the San Joaquin Valley are no strangers to the regular “tint” of poor air quality in the region. A recent Harvard study found an association between air pollution over many years with an 11% increase in mortality from COVID-19 and more long-term exposure to tailpipe emissions were associated with higher rates of dying from COVID-19. The study suggests “in counties with high levels of pollution is where we need to implement social distancing measures now more than ever, knowing that people here will be more susceptible to die from COVID-19.”