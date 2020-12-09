Grove aims to stifle 2035 emission-free cars plan

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom. “For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. Californians shouldn’t have to worry if our cars are giving our kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse—and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”

Though not through executive action, Newsom also called upon the Legislature to ban fracking—an oil extraction method via injecting pressurized liquid into the ground to force open fissures, controversial for its potential to poison ground and surface water—a tinderbox topic for politicians.

In her letter, Grove claimed the oil and gas industry is being “attacked under the guise of building a cleaner future.”

“Plans to shut down California oil and gas production would just result in a loss of tax revenue for our cities and counties, loss of jobs for our families, and increased reliance on oil from foreign regimes that have little to no regard for the environment,” Grove said.

As of November, the state’s Employment Development Department has natural resources, mining and construction accounting for 24,300 or 7.9% of jobs in Kern County, a substantial swath of Grove’s 16th district.

Jon Klassen, director of air quality science and planning at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, said that through looking at their emissions inventory—an estimate of all of the emissions from different types of sources across the valley—they can get a picture of how big the carbon footprint is in the valley from vehicle emissions.

“Looking specifically at NOx (nitrogen oxides), which is a really key pollutant for us as far as getting reductions in NOx, that can do a lot of good to help improve ozone and PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) air quality across the valley,” Klassen said. “Specifically about 55% of the NOx in the valley right now is from mobile sources.”