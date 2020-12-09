HCCA chief executive Benny Benzeevi arrested at LAX

The DA’s office, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), revoked Benzeevi’s passport while he was in the Philippines. He does not possess a current passport.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the DA’s office filed 40 felony and six misdemeanor charges against Benzeevi, HCCA CFO Alan Germany of Arizona, and Tulare Regional Medical Center / HCCA counsel Bruce Greene of Los Angeles. It is alleged that the defendants used control of public hospital entities to enrich themselves through the improper use of taxpayer and private loans, and other public integrity crimes. Crimes alleged include misappropriation of government funds, conflicts of interest, money laundering, embezzlement, theft, and failure to disclose funds intended to influence a political campaign.

If convicted, each defendant potentially faces a significant state prison commitment. The specific amount of prison time as to each defendant varies due to the nature of the charges and California sentencing rules; however, on the most serious charge, money laundering, Benzeevi is potentially facing 13 years while Greene and Germany are each facing up to nine years. Greene and Germany have potential maximum sentences of well over a decade should they be found guilty of all of the charges and allegations, and Benzeevi is facing in excess of four decades.

Benzeevi is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 6, 2021. Greene and Germany will return to court on Friday, Dec. 18 for a scheduled hearing.

Alan Germany

Germany pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of embezzlement, four counts of conflict of interest, one count of using his official position for personal gain and one count of failing to file a statement of economic interest.

Most of Germany’s charges stem from his former position as CFO for HCCA, which in turn made him acting CFO for both Tulare Regional Medical Center (TRMC) and Southern Inyo Hospital (SIH), a rural hospital in Lone Pine, Calif., about four hours east of Tulare over the Sierra Nevadas. The management service agreements HCCA signed with both TRMC and SIH did not expressly include a CFO, of which neither board was aware. The oversight in the contract meant both districts were charged a fee, in addition to their management contract for CFO services with Germany. Within a year at TRMC, Germany’s contracted fees had risen from $561,000 to $681,000 and allowed for up to $8,000 per month in travel expenses. This was about twice the national average for CFO salaries, according to the California State Auditor. By the end of 2016, Yorai “Benny” Benzeevi and Germany transferred $700,000 of property tax revenues from Southern Inyo to Tulare Regional, in part as a reimbursement for Germany’s consulting fees and to balance the books as part of a money laundering scheme, according to the DA’s filings. HCCA also billed Southern Inyo for hours which Germany had already been paid for by Tulare Regional. Germany also had Tulare Regional staff generate false billing invoices to Southern Inyo for time that Tulare Regional had already paid for.

Germany allegedly worked with Benzeevi to orchestrate the line of credit between TRMC and SIH. HCCA extended a $250,000 line of credit from Tulare to Southern Inyo in March 2016 and subsequently increased to $500,000 just four months later. In return, HCCA received $3.1 million it charged to SIH as a fee for guaranteeing the loan. Additionally, the two HCCA executives coordinated took $16,000 worth of hospital beds, IV pumps and refrigerators from Tulare Regional and sent them to help reopen Southern Inyo, which was short on equipment and had a shortfall in cash flow.