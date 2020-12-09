Tulare County back to stay-at-home order

Kaweah Delta Medical Center has had to spearhead efforts to quell the surge of COVID-19 patients coming into their hospital by cutting elective surgeries and modifying their visitation policy—as seen on this week’s Business section.

“As you know, the situation with COVID remains very fluid and as conditions change we have to make decisions to better protect our community, our patients, and our healthcare team,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer. “Unfortunately, conditions have worsened locally, so we do need to move forward with changes to reduce the risk of somebody bringing the virus into our Medical Center inadvertently.”

The order states that once a region falls below the 15% threshold, the terms of it will be in place for at least three weeks, and will continue in the CDPH’s four-week projections of the regions’ ICU bed capacity is greater than 15%. A four-week adult ICU bed capacity projection will be issued approximately twice a week. If after three weeks from the date the stay-at-home order takes effect—which for the San Joaquin Valley region would be Dec. 6—the CDPH’s four-week projections of the region’s total available ICU bed capacity is more than 15% the terms of order will be lifted.

After the terms of the order are lifted, the state will return to the color tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Businesses that have been affected the most by the stay-at-home order have been restaurants. Many local eateries were financially wounded during the spring shutdown, and barely began to recover after they were allowed to reopen with outdoor dining. But now they are restricted to pickup and take-out orders. Some have made explicit calls to action over social media.

Downtown Rookies in Visalia shared a post over social media imploring people to eat out if they can, or else the restaurant may not survive.

“We are severely underestimating the number of restaurants that are on the brink of closing. The majority are in grave and imminent danger. If you can afford to, get take out, buy gift cards,” the post stated. “Your favorite spots are in trouble this very second! Don’t wait, they don’t have time…now through the next few months, do everything you can if you want these places to survive this pandemic.”

Members of the community in Visalia decided to take a “stand” after organizing an obscure protest against the state’s order, while attempting to help downtown restaurants. Pacific Treasures in downtown Visalia shared a post over social media that called for diners to, “bring their own chair” and order from their favorite restaurant.

“Remember we can ‘protest’ with respect to our law enforcement that we love and show that outdoor dining can be safe while supporting local restaurants,” the post stated.

Not as prominent in the CDPH’s order was the supplement attached on Dec. 6 that restricts grocery stores. According to added text to the regional stay-at-home order, “stand-alone grocery stores where the principal business activity is the sale of food may operate at 35% of capacity.” Stores must also be strictly metered to ensure compliance with the limit on capacity.

The Southern California region also fell below the 15% threshold. Their ICU capacity was only at 10.9% as of Monday afternoon. The Bay Area region was still well above the threshold with 25.7%; Northern California was at 28.2%; and the Greater Sacramento area was at 20.3%.