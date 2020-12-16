ICU capacity comes down to nurses, not beds

Healthcare providers see nine months of attrition weigh on critical need of nurses to staff ICU beds
TULARE COUNTY – ICU capacity may be nearing 0% in the San Joaquin Valley but finding more beds isn’t the problem. Finding people to staff them is.
Hannah Risvold, Sierra View’s clinical manager of critical care services, said she’s down to only four full-time registered nurses working in the ICU, a symptom of regional, state and national shortage of available nurses. Sierra View has 10 ICU beds as of Tuesday morning only two were available.
“Typically I have about 10 nurses on a normal roster, so 10 full-time positions,” Risvold said, “We are usually a two-to-one, two patient to one nurse ratio in the ICU, unless the patient is very critical, sometimes we have to make them a one-to-one. Right now, we’ve had a few days where we’ve had to go out of ratio, meaning one nurse would take three patients instead of two. Just because of staffing, we’ve had to hold patients in the ER.”
Risvold said they’ve had to utilize travelers—nurses typically on 13-week contracts for hospitals who are short staffed. She said it can be difficult to obtain travelers due to the higher rates at larger facilities.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot more of them than we anticipated,” Risvold said.
Nine months of attrition on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 has taken its toll on nurses, doctors and hospital staff—Risvold said burnout is a huge issue at Sierra View.
“I think our nurses are just burned out in general, because it’s constant,” Risvold said. “Going into the nursing field, we were always told, ‘some days you eat your lunch, some days you don’t,’ and the days you don’t are the days that make up for the time that you sit around, you know, there’s good days and bad days. Unfortunately, we’re not seeing that relief of balance.”
Risvold said there are many healthcare providers who are afraid to take care of COVID patients, and that the pandemic has directly impacted the nursing shortages statewide, an issue that well-preceded coronavirus.
“Naturally, if you’re continuously exposed, you don’t want to come back home to your family, to your children, to your spouses and your loved ones—we have lost a couple of nurses strictly because they do not want to take care of COVID patients. They’re scared, and it’s okay, most of our population is.”
Sierra View currently has three registered nurses out on COVID-19 quarantine, but none of them are ICU nurses.
Risvold said the beauty of medicine and technology constantly growing and expanding has brought a paradoxical challenge to healthcare providers.
“Patients are able to live a lot longer than they used to. We have a lot more comorbidities, multiple chronic conditions that we can live with now, that years and years ago you would have never been able to,” Risvold said, “so the problem with it is our patients are becoming a higher and higher acuity, meaning the time and demand of care that they need is a lot higher than it used to be. It’s a lot more difficult for the nurses to manage it because our ratios aren’t changing and our patients are just getting sicker.”
This concept has become more evident since the pandemic began. Risvold said COVID-19 has been exacerbated vulnerable patients who have cancer, asthma and diabetes.
In the San Joaquin Valley region, a dangerous mix of poverty, a substantial shortage of healthcare providers, and local leadership and businesses being openly defiant of public health orders and guidelines aggravates the already difficult situation healthcare providers are finding themselves in. Risvold said the most concerning thing in the coming weeks and months is continuing to be able to have the energy to take care of the patients.
“I know we’re getting really blessed with BAM [Bamlanivimab] treatments, and Remdesivir and plasma, and there’s a bigger awareness—but with the holidays coming and people celebrating it’s difficult to wear that mask, to stay home and to be away from your families like we’re told to do,” Risvold said. “So in the next couple weeks and months, I’m very concerned about the numbers, the bed capacity and the nurse availability.”
Kaweah Delta
Just six weeks ago, Kaweah Delta was down to 14 COVID patients in what must have been the receding waters before the tidal wave. As of press time, Kaweah Delta is now treating 150 patients with COVID, shattering the previous record of 91 following the Fourth of July holiday, bringing the hospital to 5% capacity overall.
“Unfortunately, the pattern of infection has been very consistent throughout the pandemic, generally two to three weeks following a holiday, whether it was Easter, Mother’s Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Halloween,” Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst said. “We absolutely expected that after Thanksgiving we were going to see a major spike. And it’s only going to get worse when we get three weeks out from Thanksgiving and now we’re right on top of Christmas.”
Thirteen COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in the ICU. Nearly all of the patients in the ICU are on ventilators with an average hospital stay of two weeks. Herbst said 70% of patients who are intubated die from the virus but Tulare County is keeping the mortality rate at around 1.6%, slightly lower than the state’s average of 1.8%. Herbst said about 70% of newly infected people are 50 years and younger, which is why there have been fewer deaths despite massive community spread, but 70% of those being hospitalized are over the age of 70.
“I worry the most about our elderly population that is at home right now or is in a nursing home and gets exposed by a younger member of their family,” Herbst. “The younger person will do just fine combating the virus, but they spread it to the elderly population.”
Herbst said Kaweah Delta has a total of 41 ICU beds and all but eight are full but the hospital could make room throughout the hospital for up to 120 beds by transferring neonatal patients to Valley Children’s and converting areas in its acute care, long term care facility and endoscopy center into ICU beds.
Similar to Sierra View, the real obstacle is finding enough nurses to staff the bed. Prior to the pandemic, Kaweah Delta was already understaffed with nearly 50 vacant RN positions at any given time. In fiscal year 2018-19, the hospital district spent more than $15 million on traveling nurses to fill-in for vacant positions. At that time Herbst said Kaweah Delta was offering $2,500 per year for nurses willing to take on extra shifts. Just last week, Herbst said the hospital’s executive team approved paying nurses an extra $50 per hour and time and a half for hours worked in an extra shift as well as a $600 bonus per shift. And while the money is good, Herbst said staff who have been grinding through the pandemic are mentally and physically exhausted leaving them burnt out and vulnerable to the virus.
“I mean, it is just a Herculean feat what these remarkable staff members are accomplishing each and every day, and yet, despite those conditions, I hear incredible stories from patients that tell me just what an amazing experience they had how caring, empathetic, you know, wonderful their nurse was and so you just gotta tip your hat to them,” Herbst said. “I mean, they’re just really unique, again, selfless, dedicated people.”
Even with all of the precautions, personal protective equipment and safety protocols in place, front-line healthcare workers are not safe from contracting COVID. Since March, about 600 Kaweah Delta employees have contracted the virus. Herbst said 143 of them are at home on leaves of absences because they are unable to work, for a variety of reasons, and another 50 are quarantining at home because they live with someone who has tested positive for the virus. In a media call last week, Herbst reported another 150 hospital employees who inquired about testing because they were either exhibiting symptoms or were concerned they had spent time with someone who tested positive.
“It’s really staffing that is causing us the greatest concern at this point,” Herbst said.
As employees recover or re-enter the workforce, Herbst said Kaweah Delta has begun recruiting non-bedside nurses to be retrained to “lend a hand” in patient care as they shift as many RNs to the ICU as possible. RNs that might normally care for four or five patients at a time are now being asked to care for eight to 10. Instead, RNs are being paired with licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants to handle the higher workload in a team-based care approach.
“We’re definitely reaching out to some of our most recently retired healthcare workers, whether they be nurses or other providers, seeing if they’d be willing to come and be retrained,” Herbst said.
Herbst said Tulare County’s Hispanic population is being affected the most. Hispanics not only make up nearly two-thirds of the population, they are also the largest ethnic group in most risk categories for COVID. While Hispanics suffer from the same co-morbidities as other ethnic groups, such as diabetes, obesity, heart conditions and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, they are impacted at a higher percentage than other groups. Hispanics make up the largest segment of the population living in poverty, and have some of the highest mortality rates in the county for diabetes, obesity and heart attacks, according to the 2017 Community Health Assessment, the most recent report on record.
Hispanics also tend to live in multigenerational homes for cultural and economic reasons. Having adults and children of all different ages, many of them working essential jobs, also increases their risk of exposure to the virus. Farm and food processing jobs also tend to employ a higher level of Hispanic workers and food processing and packing houses have been the hardest hit industry by virus outbreaks outside of senior living facilities.
“This portion of our population has been hit hard,” Herbst said.
PACS
The Porterville Alternative Care Site (PACS) was moved from “warm” to “hot” as of Dec. 14, and is now accepting patients. The overflow site is in the process of receiving low acuity or sub-acute COVID-19 positive patients from local hospitals, offering pressure relief for overburdened local hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley Region.
PACS was previously in service during the summer surge, when patient transfer criteria was for stable patients at the near end of their acute admission to hospitals. The new low acuity or sub-acute COVID-19 positive patient transfer criteria signals a change in the type of COVID patient eligible for transfer to the alternative care site.
As of July 14, Sierra View sent 13 patients to PACS, who were screened for transfer in a joint effort by the hospital and the State Transfer Center. Herbst said local hospitals will take all of the options they can to relieve stress on ICUs but noted Kaweah Delta did not have a single eligible patient to send to PACS during the summer surge. Criteria for the PACS during that time was limited to patients who had been high acuity but were showing promising signs of recovery and were stable enough to be transferred, similar to releasing someone back to a skilled nursing facility.
“By the time they’re ready, they’re probably just as ready to be discharged home,” Herbst said.
Contrary to some statements being made at public meetings throughout the pandemic, hospitals do not increase profits by treating COVID patients. Herbst addressed this question during a July 30 town hall meeting and has posted his response to the frequently asked questions section of Kaweah Delta’s website. He explained the hospital receives a fixed amount per patient depending on their condition. There is a fixed payment for diagnosis that need a respiratory system and COVID is a respiratory virus. Medicare has bumped up the normal rate for respiratory syndrome patients by an additional 20%. That 20% was put in place because of the belief that COVID patients will stay longer, assume more resources, staff will need more personal protective equipment, providing different drugs, etc.; however, the cost of care for the patient went up by more than the 20% reimbursement rate.
“I can assure you that hospitals are not making a profit off taking care of COVID patients,” Herbst said.
Reinforcements?
Early on in the pandemic, Governor Newsom announced a plan to call on recently retired medical professionals, medical and nursing students and medical disaster response teams to join the California Health Corps and rapidly expand the number of active health care workers in the state. Newsom estimated the plan would help hospitals staff an additional 50,000 beds across the state.
The Associated Press reported 93,000 people signed up within days of the announcement but that nearly two-thirds of them didn’t have a valid medical license. Earlier this month, the Sacramento Bee reported less than 1% of those who signed up are available to help, leaving just 900 ready for deployment.
Herbst said Kaweah Delta submitted a formal request last week asking for 30 health corps members but have not heard back from the request.
The only assistance Kaweah Delta has received came from the U.S. military. Between mid-July and the end of August, a team of 21 military healthcare workers were deployed from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif. to assist in Kaweah Delta’s ICU under the direction of the hospital’s clinical leadership team.
A local state legislator is now calling on the governor to enlist the help of the military once more. On Monday, Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) called upon Governor Newsom and the governor’s military council to activate the National Guard in order to address the critical lack of healthcare workers in the Central valley, especially within Tulare County.
“Sadly, the Central Valley is struggling to keep up with the new spike of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU placement,” said Mathis. “As a medically underserved area, we need help, and we needed it yesterday.”