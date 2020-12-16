ICU capacity comes down to nurses, not beds

Herbst said Kaweah Delta has a total of 41 ICU beds and all but eight are full but the hospital could make room throughout the hospital for up to 120 beds by transferring neonatal patients to Valley Children’s and converting areas in its acute care, long term care facility and endoscopy center into ICU beds.

Similar to Sierra View, the real obstacle is finding enough nurses to staff the bed. Prior to the pandemic, Kaweah Delta was already understaffed with nearly 50 vacant RN positions at any given time. In fiscal year 2018-19, the hospital district spent more than $15 million on traveling nurses to fill-in for vacant positions. At that time Herbst said Kaweah Delta was offering $2,500 per year for nurses willing to take on extra shifts. Just last week, Herbst said the hospital’s executive team approved paying nurses an extra $50 per hour and time and a half for hours worked in an extra shift as well as a $600 bonus per shift. And while the money is good, Herbst said staff who have been grinding through the pandemic are mentally and physically exhausted leaving them burnt out and vulnerable to the virus.

“I mean, it is just a Herculean feat what these remarkable staff members are accomplishing each and every day, and yet, despite those conditions, I hear incredible stories from patients that tell me just what an amazing experience they had how caring, empathetic, you know, wonderful their nurse was and so you just gotta tip your hat to them,” Herbst said. “I mean, they’re just really unique, again, selfless, dedicated people.”

Even with all of the precautions, personal protective equipment and safety protocols in place, front-line healthcare workers are not safe from contracting COVID. Since March, about 600 Kaweah Delta employees have contracted the virus. Herbst said 143 of them are at home on leaves of absences because they are unable to work, for a variety of reasons, and another 50 are quarantining at home because they live with someone who has tested positive for the virus. In a media call last week, Herbst reported another 150 hospital employees who inquired about testing because they were either exhibiting symptoms or were concerned they had spent time with someone who tested positive.

“It’s really staffing that is causing us the greatest concern at this point,” Herbst said.

As employees recover or re-enter the workforce, Herbst said Kaweah Delta has begun recruiting non-bedside nurses to be retrained to “lend a hand” in patient care as they shift as many RNs to the ICU as possible. RNs that might normally care for four or five patients at a time are now being asked to care for eight to 10. Instead, RNs are being paired with licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants to handle the higher workload in a team-based care approach.

“We’re definitely reaching out to some of our most recently retired healthcare workers, whether they be nurses or other providers, seeing if they’d be willing to come and be retrained,” Herbst said.

Herbst said Tulare County’s Hispanic population is being affected the most. Hispanics not only make up nearly two-thirds of the population, they are also the largest ethnic group in most risk categories for COVID. While Hispanics suffer from the same co-morbidities as other ethnic groups, such as diabetes, obesity, heart conditions and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, they are impacted at a higher percentage than other groups. Hispanics make up the largest segment of the population living in poverty, and have some of the highest mortality rates in the county for diabetes, obesity and heart attacks, according to the 2017 Community Health Assessment, the most recent report on record.

Hispanics also tend to live in multigenerational homes for cultural and economic reasons. Having adults and children of all different ages, many of them working essential jobs, also increases their risk of exposure to the virus. Farm and food processing jobs also tend to employ a higher level of Hispanic workers and food processing and packing houses have been the hardest hit industry by virus outbreaks outside of senior living facilities.

“This portion of our population has been hit hard,” Herbst said.

PACS

The Porterville Alternative Care Site (PACS) was moved from “warm” to “hot” as of Dec. 14, and is now accepting patients. The overflow site is in the process of receiving low acuity or sub-acute COVID-19 positive patients from local hospitals, offering pressure relief for overburdened local hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

PACS was previously in service during the summer surge, when patient transfer criteria was for stable patients at the near end of their acute admission to hospitals. The new low acuity or sub-acute COVID-19 positive patient transfer criteria signals a change in the type of COVID patient eligible for transfer to the alternative care site.

As of July 14, Sierra View sent 13 patients to PACS, who were screened for transfer in a joint effort by the hospital and the State Transfer Center. Herbst said local hospitals will take all of the options they can to relieve stress on ICUs but noted Kaweah Delta did not have a single eligible patient to send to PACS during the summer surge. Criteria for the PACS during that time was limited to patients who had been high acuity but were showing promising signs of recovery and were stable enough to be transferred, similar to releasing someone back to a skilled nursing facility.

“By the time they’re ready, they’re probably just as ready to be discharged home,” Herbst said.

Contrary to some statements being made at public meetings throughout the pandemic, hospitals do not increase profits by treating COVID patients. Herbst addressed this question during a July 30 town hall meeting and has posted his response to the frequently asked questions section of Kaweah Delta’s website. He explained the hospital receives a fixed amount per patient depending on their condition. There is a fixed payment for diagnosis that need a respiratory system and COVID is a respiratory virus. Medicare has bumped up the normal rate for respiratory syndrome patients by an additional 20%. That 20% was put in place because of the belief that COVID patients will stay longer, assume more resources, staff will need more personal protective equipment, providing different drugs, etc.; however, the cost of care for the patient went up by more than the 20% reimbursement rate.

“I can assure you that hospitals are not making a profit off taking care of COVID patients,” Herbst said.

Reinforcements?

Early on in the pandemic, Governor Newsom announced a plan to call on recently retired medical professionals, medical and nursing students and medical disaster response teams to join the California Health Corps and rapidly expand the number of active health care workers in the state. Newsom estimated the plan would help hospitals staff an additional 50,000 beds across the state.

The Associated Press reported 93,000 people signed up within days of the announcement but that nearly two-thirds of them didn’t have a valid medical license. Earlier this month, the Sacramento Bee reported less than 1% of those who signed up are available to help, leaving just 900 ready for deployment.

Herbst said Kaweah Delta submitted a formal request last week asking for 30 health corps members but have not heard back from the request.

The only assistance Kaweah Delta has received came from the U.S. military. Between mid-July and the end of August, a team of 21 military healthcare workers were deployed from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif. to assist in Kaweah Delta’s ICU under the direction of the hospital’s clinical leadership team.

A local state legislator is now calling on the governor to enlist the help of the military once more. On Monday, Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) called upon Governor Newsom and the governor’s military council to activate the National Guard in order to address the critical lack of healthcare workers in the Central valley, especially within Tulare County.

“Sadly, the Central Valley is struggling to keep up with the new spike of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU placement,” said Mathis. “As a medically underserved area, we need help, and we needed it yesterday.”