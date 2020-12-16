Tulare cemetery board can’t put old issues to rest

The chief finding of the investigation was that antiquated bookkeeping practices had led to inaccurate and lost payroll documents and poor accounting of its endowment care fund. At its Nov. 20 meeting, the cemetery district board of trustees voted to “disagree partially” with Finding 1.

The board admitted to using a non-computerized system to calculate payroll prior to 2018-19 but said it “provided an accurate financial picture of the district.” The response pointed to the district’s June 30, 2017 audit which stated “the financial statements present fairly” and the district’s financial position was “in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted.”

“This is the highest rating that an auditor can give an organization,” the board stated in its response.

The response was narrowly passed on a 3-2 vote by the board with chair Stephen Presant, vice chair Xavier Avila and Secretery James Pennington passing the motion in an effort to bury the past. Trustees Alberto Aguilar and Vicki Gilson voted against the “disagree partially” and were pushing to “agree” with the finding to exhume the skeletons and address them once and for all.

The primary disagreement between the two factions of the board about the Grand Jury report dates back to the resignation of three district employees in September 2017. District manager Marilyn Correia tendered her resignation to the board on Sept. 15, 2017 with an effective date of Sept. 8, 2017. In the letter, Correia wrote she gave notice of her resignation to then board president Patricia Colson on Sept. 7 after reading a news article about issues at the cemetery. More specifically, she said Trustee Gilson “bullied” her at the cemetery office on two occasions on June 30, 2017. Correia wrote she was retiring because she didn’t trust trustees Gilson and Deal, saying they had violated privacy laws by sharing personnel issues with the public in relation to the article.

Correia’s husband, Stephen Cunningham, also submitted his letter of resignation on Sept. 15, 2017. Cunningham had worked as the grounds manager since 1996 and had been a cemetery employee since 1980. Cunningham cited similar reasons for retiring and also claimed Gilson and Deal indicated they were going to terminate he and his wife.

On Sept. 7, 2017, Correia submitted an order to disburse funds to the Tulare County Treasurer/Auditor/Controller’s office in the amount of $4,192.62 for herself and $5,175.63 for her husband for a total of $9,368.25 for unused vacation and sick leave as part of their last checks with the district. The order was signed by board members Patricia Colson, Antonia Chavez and Phillip Deal and clearly states it had been “audited,” meaning verified by the district board. But the amounts could not be audited because the district could not find its payroll records, a fact that was noted by Tulare County Counsel, the attorney for County of Tulare, in a Sept. 20, 2017 letter to Correia and Cunningham stating, “If you have any of these records in your possession, or any other District records, you must return them to the District office immediately.”

In its official response, the cemetery district claims it was a board member and not Correia who removed payroll documents from the office in late 2017 and were later returned. It also stated current office staff reported payroll documents were still missing from January to October 2017.

Correia also submitted a payment voucher to the Treasurer/Auditor/Controller’s office on Sept. 7, 2017 for net payroll from Sept. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2017. The voucher was for a net pay of $2,830.96 for herself and $2,964.39 for her husband. According to the cemetery district’s September 2017 Payroll Report, which is compiled by Correia, her gross pay for September was $3,703 and her husband’s was $3,937. When divided by their hourly wage ($21.36 for Correia and $22.71 for Cunningham), the couple was paid for 173 hours of work even though there was a total of just 48 hours before Correia resigned on Sept. 8, 92 hours by the time Cunningham resigned on Sept. 15 and a total of 168 working hours in the entire month. Aguilar, Gilson and Deal also confirmed the order to disburse funds and payroll vouchers never came before the board prior to being submitted to the county.

Aguilar claims Correia’s actions were tantamount to embezzlement, but the majority of the board, and the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, disagrees. Aguilar submitted his evidence for the alleged embezzlement to the District Attorney’s Office in a Sept. 29, 2017 letter claiming “The financial data submitted to the county treasure[er] for payment of these checks and for payment of other financial payments were done without board approval and through the submission of fraudulent records by Marilyn Correia.”

On Dec. 15, 2017, Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos wrote a letter notifying the cemetery board “no criminal activity can be proved based on the witness interviews and evidence provided, therefore our investigation is closed.” Alavezos went on to state Correia deducted the hours she was paid from her accrued vacation/sick leave balance before paying herself what remained on the books. The letter did note “unexplained erasure marks” on attendance records which would “call into question the validity and trustworthiness of those records.”

Possible audit

Alavezos’ letter concluded by stating if an audit uncovered evidence of embezzlement or other criminal conduct his office “would be happy to reopen the investigation.” Aguilar and Gilson agree a forensic audit was the only way to be sure if a crime had occurred, but the rest of the board was unsure if the expense of an audit was justified, given the alleged payroll embezzlement could be as low as $10,000.

Topping the list of the Grand Jury’s recommendations was a forensic audit for the last five years, from fiscal years 2015-16 through 2019-20. The board agreed to partial implementation to explore options for a forensic audit but only for calendar year of 2017 due to the cost of a five-year audit. The motion narrowly passed on a 3-2 vote with Presant opposing so that the district could move on and Aguilar opposing because it was not the full five years.

The board unanimously accepted the other three recommendations for greater transparency, restructuring its policies and procedures and to regularly transfer interest earned on its endowment to maintain and improve the cemetery. In his response to the Grand Jury, Presant said the board has already implemented the recommendation to post its agenda 72 hours in advance of meetings in compliance with the Brown Act and is currently working with two certified public accountants, one for annual audits and the second for reviewing quarterly financials.

“These financial experts provide advice to improve our fiscal procedures and internal controls,” the letter stated.