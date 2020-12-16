Tulare County may find new jobs for laid off employees

“The Board and department heads are aware that other departments are overwhelmed by constant outbreaks and a lack of staffing support—we urge them to place our laid off co-workers in supportive roles and make up for their miscalculated decisions,” Ramos said.

And for the most part, they have.

Ramos said 20 of the 28 employees tentatively have been placed in vacant positions within the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), the county’s largest department, four more in various positions throughout multiple departments and the last four were interviewed for other positions on Friday, but there was no update as of press time. The union had planned to meet with the county on Monday to discuss the impacts to employees as they transitioned into other positions, but the results of those discussions could not be obtained before press time.

“I appreciate the county family looking up and down ranks to see if they can make space as they leave employment from the department,” chairman Peter Vander Poel said at the Nov. 17 meeting.

But that’s only part of the answer, as far as Ramos is concerned. She said the department was already working well over capacity with an active caseload of more than 22,000 children. Most of the positions (37) eliminated were for child support specialist IIIs whose primary role is determining the correct amount of child support based on factors such as income, living situations and the number of children. With all of the layoffs that happened during the pandemic, Ramos said many of those paying child support had applied to her department for a lower amount due to a loss of income.

“Even now, at full staff, there is an 11-month waiting list to get a court order [for child support] modified,” Ramos said. “That’s only going to get worse.”

Kathleen Wilmes, a child support services clerk, who takes phone calls at the county’s processing center, said the 36 vacant positions are evidence the department was already at half staff at a time when the caseload had tripled.

“Long before the pandemic started, we were already understaffed to do our jobs,” Wilmes said. “I truly believe you were not provided with all the information to come to a proper decision.”

Other positions eliminated included a supervising attorney and senior attorney, legal office assistants, analysts, office clerks and training officers. Ramos said SEIU will be meeting with the DCSS on Tuesday to hear how the department will handle the caseload moving forward.

Yasena Flores offered some insight as to what that might look like for Tulare County families during public comment of the Nov. 17 meeting. Flores, who will retain her job after being with the department for 23 years, said her caseload was likely to increase from 600 to 1,800 cases. She said she may be able to manage that many cases, but she would rather do furloughs instead in order to provide better services for local families.

“I could probably do it, but I’m not going to be very good or successful at it because I’m going to be stressed out to the max,” Flores said. “Right before Christmas is not the time to do this.”

Timing is everything

While it may not be the best time to announce layoffs, DCSS director Roger Dixon said the timing was out of his hands. At the Nov. 17 meeting, Dixon told the supervisors the state set a deadline of Oct. 15 to secure federal funding for the California Department of Child Support Services. When the state did not receive the funding, it triggered $56 million in cuts to local child support services departments statewide, including a $2,178,883 reduction in Tulare County. Dixon said the cuts had to happen by Dec. 18 in order for the department to avoid running up a deficit without any expectation of funding. He said failure to approve the proposed personnel changes would negatively impact the financial health of the department and result in an inability to continue serving the local community.

“This has not been easy and is something that came upon us relatively quickly,” Dixon said. “It’s the last thing I wanted to do.”

Courtney Hawkins, SEIU chapter representative for Tulare County, said the Dec. 18 date may have been the deadline but conversations to avoid the layoffs could have started much sooner. The 2020 Budget Act announced the reduction to the State Child Support Program was approved on June 29 and the letter to local departments anticipating the funding would not be restored was issued on July 7. SEIU was not notified of the possible layoffs until a few days before the agenda for the Nov. 17 meeting was posted.

“If they had a heads up in July, why weren’t we notified of possible layoffs until Nov. 10,” Hawkins said. “We could have used that time to come up with a better plan.”

During a meet and confer with the county on Nov. 24, Hawkins said SEIU presented several options for avoiding the layoffs including the department asking for a loan from the county, furloughs, grant funding, or a combination of those options. Hawkins suggested a one-time loan from the county’s $30 million Strategic Reserve Fund to give the department more time to assess how the cuts will affect service to the public.

Dixon addressed those issues at the Nov. 17 meeting. He said he looked at ways to reduce the department’s financial footprint, including shedding leases for offices in Porterville and Visalia but they could not be accomplished within the limited timeframe. Dixon said he has already authorized $1 million from his department’s reserve to fill the gap this year but expects the shortfall to continue in future years, leaving the fund with just $500,000. He even looked at potential furloughs but said it would have taken a Herculean effort to save an additional $1 million in the budget. About 72% of the department’s budget this year is comprised of salaries and benefits.

“We had no other choice but to ask for a department reduction,” Dixon told the board.

Even if another stimulus package was approved by the federal government, Dixon noted the state has not authorized any new funding to be used to backfill the departments for the current fiscal year.

“The challenge is doing more with less going forward,” Dixon said. “It’s not easy to do but something that has to be done.”