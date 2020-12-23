California, Tulare County receive first vaccine orders

“The County’s role is for this first allotment until the system is fully operational,” said Monteiro. “We filled in that gap of distributing that first allotment. Future allotments will go to direct distribution to the hospitals and facilities that are registered in that system, especially with Moderna because they don’t have the ultra low freezer requirements. We filled in the gap for Pfizer because we have the ultra-low freezer to hold it until the hospitals are set up to receive it.”

Monteiro said individual hospitals will be on the hook for future orders, and drugstores and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are in the process of partnering with state and federal governments to supply COVID vaccines to stores, but the process could take months to coordinate direct deliveries.

An important distinction, Monteiro pointed out, is that both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are two-dose vaccines. The two Pfizer doses are taken 21 days apart, and the Moderna booster is taken 28 days after the first.

“How the vaccination works is your body a couple weeks after that second dose will have the vaccine immune response established,” Monteiro said. “So it’s still going to be another month or five weeks before the individuals that are receiving this [initial] vaccine will have that vaccination immunity within their bodies.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, which protects the body by teaching cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. The response produces antibodies that protect against COVID-19. The vaccines do not contain a live virus and do not carry a risk of causing disease in the vaccinated person. Both are authorized for emergency use by the FDA, but are not actually FDA approved by conventional means.

While many may see the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as a light at the end of the tunnel, Monteiro said it’s important to remember that we’re still in the tunnel. It is still unclear whether a vaccinated individual can still transmit COVID-19 to others.

“Although its very positive and very exciting, hopeful news that the vaccines are here,” Monteiro said, “we are still going to need to have those non-pharmaceutical protocols and good hygiene practices of masking, physical distancing, social distancing and handwashing for some time now until we get greater immunization throughout the general population.”